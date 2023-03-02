In Ayurveda, the mind and the gut are inseparable. According to the ancient medical system, the foods you eat and the strength of your digestion determine the quality of your thoughts and mind. There's even a proverb in Ayurveda: “As you eat, so shall you think.”

Today, medical research is confirming this ancient proverb by showing the link between the gut microbiome and mood2 . The microorganisms in our gut directly impact mood by influencing our neurotransmitters3 .

Although modern medicine is just beginning to grasp this relationship between the gut and mind, Ayurveda has been teaching that the gut and brain are one functional unit for thousands of years. In Ayurveda, the fastest way to shift your mood is by changing your diet, improving your gut health, and shifting your microbiome.

But how? Switching to an Ayurvedic-style diet doesn’t have to happen all at once. I have been refining my Ayurvedic diet for more than two decades and I continue to make modifications to it. Why? Because my hormones have changed, I need more support for my joints and skin than I did 20 years ago, and I want to make sure that I have a strong and clear mind 20 years from now.

I know my future is determined by what’s at the end of my fork today—and Ayurveda helps me take a proactive and individualized approach to shaping it.