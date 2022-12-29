How Astrologers Say To Spend New Year's Eve To Ensure A Smooth Start To 2023
As we wrap up 2022 and welcome 2023, New Year's Eve has a handful of astrological factors that we'll all want to be aware of. Whether you're ringing in the New Year partying with friends, or opting to keep things cozy and intimate, here are some do's and don'ts for the day, according to the AstroTwins.
Advertisement
What can we expect astrologically this NYE?
This NYE is going to be a mixed bag of retrograde planets, the moon in Taurus, and Venus and Pluto both in Capricorn. And what does that actually mean, you ask?
For one thing, Mercury and Mars both in retrograde could throw us off our usual game. As the twins explain, not only can goals or plans get delayed or reconfigured, but interactions could easily become heated and divisive.
Not exactly optimal energy for hosting (or attending) a New Year's Eve party—or setting resolutions for that matter. As the twins note, "Save your 2023 resolutions to 'draft,' because you might edit them quite a few times over."
Luckily, however, the moon in Taurus will provide us with some much-needed grounding and stability. And with Venus, the planet of luxury and pleasure, and Pluto, the planet of transformation, both in solid Capricorn, things could also feel a bit, shall we say, sultry.
Here are a handful of astrological do's and don'ts to mind all these planetary placements—and get 2023 started on the right foot, from the twins.
Do:
Make time for a ritual.
New Year's Eve is always a great opportunity to reflect and release, and especially this one, with magnetic Venus and deep-diving Pluto in ambitious Capricorn, the twins explain.
"Pluto is the planet of transformation—think phoenix rising from the ashes. What do you want to leave in the dust as 2022 closes? Write a list, then do a ritual to burn the paper, using a candle or a firepit," the twins suggest.
Advertisement
Do a vision board.
Another good way to tap into the freshness and inspiration of the New Year is doing vision boarding. And according to the twins, this can be a great party activity if you happen to be hosting. "If you don't want to get quite that elaborate, make time to write down your wishes for 2023, as the universe is keenly tuning in," they add.
Connect with your S.O.
If you're coupled up, keep in mind that 2022 ends on a fairly seductive note, the twins say. They recommend keeping celebrations intimate—or at least ending the night with quality one-on-one time. "Under this soulfully sexy sync-up, a mind-body-soul connection could heat up fast," they add.
Get 10 minutes with a psychic for $1.99
Thousands of people have used Keen.
Don't:
Skimp on the tasteful touches and artful presentation.
Venus' influence will be strong on NYE, and it's the planet of pleasure, so don't shy away from it! We all deserve a little opulence from time to time, and what better occasion for opulence than a New Year's Eve party? In short, the twins say, don't skimp on the finer, luxurious details.
Advertisement
Rush.
Mercury retrograde can get screwy fast—simple as that. Things like travel issues, miscommunications, and thwarted plans are not uncommon, so according to the twins, tread lightly. "If you're traveling for a fete, leave early for your destination and reconfirm bookings. Think very carefully about your New Year's guest list," they add.
Force anything.
And lastly, remember, with heavy hitters Mercury and Mars both retrograde, things may not be as seamless as we'd like. As the twins explain, overly complicated end-of-year plans are not a reason to force anything. "Even if you do pull things off 'perfectly,' you could be too resentful (and exhausted!) to enjoy the fun," they say, adding that it's OK if your resolutions take the back burner for a while until this cycle passes, too.
Advertisement
The takeaway.
Sure, we may not be looking at the easiest astrological forecast for NYE, but that doesn't mean fun and celebration is to be avoided! That's the beauty of looking to the stars—when you know what to expect, you're that much more prepared to move through it all with grace.
Advertisement
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.