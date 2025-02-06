As for how long it takes you to get used to using deodorant? Ultimately, your body will adjust to your new product in time and on its own schedule. This is unsurprising: Every new skin care product you introduce will take time to get used to, and your pits are no different. If you choose to use a mask during this transition, it may help aid the microbiome and skin itself, but it will do little to help "purge" the area as your body does that naturally regardless.