 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
What You Need To Know About Detoxing With Activated Charcoal
|
Medically Reviewed What You Need To Know About Detoxing With Activated Charcoal

What You Need To Know About Detoxing With Activated Charcoal

Alisa Vitti
Written by Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti is a women's hormone and functional nutrition expert and pioneer in female biohacking. She founded The FLO Living Hormone Center, the world's first menstrual healthcare platform, created the MyFLO period app, the first and only functional medicine period tracker, and is the author of WomanCode.
Roxanna Namavar, D.O.
Medical review by Roxanna Namavar, D.O.
Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine & Psychiatrist
Roxanna Namavar, D.O. is an adult psychiatrist focusing on integrative health. She completed her residency training at the University of Virginia Health-System and currently has a private practice in New York City.
What You Need To Know About Detoxing With Activated Charcoal

Photo by Shutterstock

Last updated on November 26, 2019

Whether you've read about Gwyneth Paltrow’s love for charcoal-infused lemonade or you heard about the curious concoction from your health junkie girlfriend, you’ve probably been more than a little curious about activated charcoal. And maybe you’re looking to detox your system because you’re feeling overwhelmed by acne, bloating, and mood swings.

Celebrities and wellness leaders have declared activated charcoal the best way to rid your body of toxins, and tons of fancy juice bars claim it has liver-detoxifying properties (at $10-plus a pop, of course).

Does that all sound miraculous? Sure! But is it too good to be true? Let’s find out.

The Truth Behind Activated Charcoal

First and foremost, it’s important to know that your body’s main ally in detoxification is the liver. This vital organ works hard to keep your hormones balanced and to keep PMS, cramps, endometriosis, PCOS, and other troublesome conditions at bay—

And the truth is, activated charcoal isn’t so great—or practical—for everyday use. Because it latches on to every chemical it encounters, activated charcoal can actually keep you from absorbing medications you’re taking and truly need. And according to some research (including a 2007 study published in the Journal of Food Quality) it can even make your healthy diet less nutritious, preventing your body from absorbing vital vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients. Activated charcoal doesn’t know what your body wants and needs, and it can’t discriminate between good and bad.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What I Recommend Eating Instead

Because of its indiscriminate nature, I’m not a proponent of the activated charcoal fad. Instead, I’m a huge fan of using the right foods to support the body’s natural detoxification system, which includes the liver, large intestine, and lymphatic system.

I recommend skipping the extreme solutions and instead incorporating these four(-plus) foods into your regular diet to support your body’s natural detoxification process:

1. Eggs

It's essential for your liver that you eat an adequate amount of protein. Eggs provide the most easily assimilated bioavailable protein source out there. Plus, the author of Blue Zones tells us that the populations around the world that have the longest, healthiest lives tend to eat eggs a few times a week. This is mostly due to the nutrient Choline which is present in eggs.

2. Carrots, blueberries, spinach, apples, beans, dark chocolate

OK, so we’re really talking about more than just four foods in this list. But what do these seemingly different edible delights all have in common? They’re all rich in antioxidants, which neutralize free radicals and supports liver detoxification.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Brazil nuts

Selenium is an antioxidant that, like glutathione, can help boost immunity. It also protects the tissue of the liver from the effects of processing all those waste products. Brazil nuts are chock-full of selenium, and oats are another great source.

4. Cilantro

Cilantro contains linalool, which helps to support the liver. Try adding the herb to salads and smoothies to get a daily fix.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

A Delicious Smoothie Alternative to Activated Charcoal

If you really want to support your body’s detoxification system, you can steer clear of the juice shop and save your money. Try blending up these ingredients at home for a delicious detox smoothie instead:

  • ½ cup mango
  • ½ a green apple
  • ½ cup frozen pineapple
  • ½ cup coconut water
  • 1 cup of cilantro
Check out my free 4-day hormone detox and evaluation to understand exactly what’s out of whack with your hormones and how you can start getting back to balance.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti is a women's hormone and functional nutrition expert and pioneer in female biohacking. A...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Learn How To Make Your Period Less Painful & Regulate Your Cycle Naturally?
Check out The Ultimate Guide To A Healthy Period
Learn how to enhance your life, your career, and your creativity by healing your period problems with integrative nutritionist, hormone expert & best-selling author Alisa Vitti.
LEARN MORE
Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti is a women's hormone and functional nutrition expert and...
Read More

More On This Topic

Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
$79.99

The 14-Day Detox Plan

With Frank Lipman, M.D.
The 14-Day Detox Plan
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/truth-about-an-activated-charcoal-detox

Your article and new folder have been saved!