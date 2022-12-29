The sign experiencing the most career and financial growth in 2023 is none other than Aries. As the twins explain, independent pursuits, solo stardom, money, and work are all areas where Aries will thrive in the new year.

"Money is a big focus in the second half of the year," according to the twins, who note you could enjoy a pay raise and should remain open to unexpected work opportunities. (A job that involves travel or relocation, perhaps?) And from July 2023 onward, you'll feel "an urgent need to follow your calling," the twins add.

There will also be two new moons in Aries during 2023—one on March 21, and the second (which will be solar eclipse, as well) on April 20. These new moons will kick off a six-month cycle leading up to the Aries full moon on September 29, when you'll be able to "harvest" all the hard work you've put in.

Watch out for Jupiter moving through your sign until May 16, and when it moves into money-minded Taurus that day, the twins say, prepare for a cash influx.

Then, when the North Node visits Aries (for the first time in almost 20 years) from July 17 to January 11, 2025, you'll have plenty of career opportunities available to you, whether you advance in your existing career or start on a new path. Cha-ching!