Curious About Aquarius & Capricorn Compatibility? Here's Everything To Know
Some zodiac signs are more compatible with some signs than others, with certain duos instantly clicking, while others clash. In the case of Aquarius and Capricorn, this is a couple that can go either way—though the latter might be more likely.
Here's what to know about Aquarius and Capricorn compatibility in love, friendship, and more.
Understanding Aquarius & Capricorn
In order to understand the compatibility behind these two signs, let's take a closer look at Capricorn and Aquarius as individuals:
Capricorn overview
Capricorn is symbolized by the sea goat, which represents Capricorn's ability to swim to spiritual depths while also climbing to great heights.
These folks are known for being:
- Ambitious
- Authentic
- Dedicated
- Serious
- Structured
- Traditional
- Wise
Aquarius overview
Aquarius is the 11th sign of the astrological year and associated with the 11th house of networks, collectives, and the future. It's an air sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of revolution and radical change (though in ancient astrology, it was ruled by Saturn). Aquarius' modality is fixed, and it's a yang (masculine) sign.
Aquarius is symbolized by the water bearer, often depicted as a person pouring out a jug of water. This symbolizes sweeping away the past and clearing away stagnant thinking to make room for what's next.
Aquarians are known for being:
- Creative
- Humanitarian
- Independent
- Intellectual
- Rebellious
- Quirky
- Aloof
Aquarius & Capricorn astrological compatibility
In terms of their astrological compatibility, Aquarius and Capricorn have one of the less favorable "aspects" or angles formed when they meet. Since they're right next to each other on the zodiac wheel, these two signs form a semi-sextile, or 30-degree angle.
And as the AstroTwins explain, just because they're next-door neighbors on the zodiac wheel doesn't mean they have anything in common. In fact, this duo doesn't have much going for them in terms of similarities.
After all, Aquarius is air while Capricorn is earth, plus they're of different modalities, elements, and polarities (yang versus yin, respectively). They end up having very different priorities, such as Capricorn prioritizing tradition, for instance, while Aquarius is all about progress and the avant-garde.
"The signs on either side of yours can stir up an instant love/hate vibe," the twins note, adding, "Of course, all that friction can lead to explosive sexual chemistry—or even an obsessive quest to figure each other out, but you never will."
Before we dive deeper into how Cap and Aquarius fare in love and friendship, it's important to note that you need both people's full birth charts (aka a synastry reading) to get the whole picture of their compatibility.
That said, here's a bit more on how these two signs match up.
Aquarius & Capricorn friendship
If an Aquarius and Capricorn become friends, they likely have similar goals and missions or are at least highly intellectual. For both signs, respect and admiration are important, and that includes giving and receiving it.
As aforementioned, Aquarius was ruled by Saturn in ancient astrology—which just so happens to be Capricorn's ruler. As such, these two understand the importance of discipline, so they're able to take each other seriously and can even make an incredible duo when they're co-workers or part of the same organization.
Both of these signs are also known for being a bit unemotional, so it's hard not to picture them chuckling over their dry senses of humor or awkwardly trying to console the other through a difficult time.
Nevertheless, while these two don't have much in common as friends, they can make up for their differences with intellectual conversation and a shared mission they can both work toward.
One good way for them to find balance is simply appreciating the other's perspective. Capricorn lives for traditions, while Aquarius lives to dismantle them—and together, they can figure out what deserves keeping versus what's worth changing.
Aquarius & Capricorn in love
An Aquarius and Capricorn may find they work out better as friends, but on the chance that there is romantic attraction present, they might have to work a bit harder to "seal the deal."
After all, Aquarius is known for being a bit detached, especially when it concerns matters of the heart. Capricorn, meanwhile, isn't exactly romantic either, so this dynamic can go on for some time until one person finally makes a move.
Once they are together, it will be crucial to remember they have very different reasons for wanting to be in a relationship.
As astrology expert Evan Nathaniel Grim previously told mindbodygreen, for instance, Aquarians thrive with someone who "appreciates a similar, unorthodox approach" to relationships. They need freedom and independence in their relationship, as well as a shared vision for their impact on the greater good.
As we know, "unorthodox" isn't exactly Cap's style. As Grim explains, in fact, Capricorn wants anything but unorthodox, seeking to build something lasting with a partner for the long term. If the object of their affection doesn't match that committed, long-term energy, Capricorn's spark will quickly get snuffed.
The thing is, though, Capricorn and Aquarius may never truly be able to understand each other, but that's not why they get together. This relationship results in deep healing and transformation, often through painful growth, according to the twins. They learn from each other's differences and force each other out of their fear-based comfort zones.
When the right Aquarius and Cap get together and find their groove for the long term, this relationship is one of deep respect, admiration, and trust.
Pros & cons
Pros:
There are plenty of pros and cons to an Aquarius-Capricorn relationship, depending on what you value in a relationship. For these two, as astrologer Imani Quinn explains, since Aquarius was ruled by Saturn (Capricorn's ruler) in ancient astrology, both signs value hard work.
They can make real progress together when they're on the same page, with Capricorn offering the discipline and drive while Aquarius has the vision.
As Grim adds, when these two are partnered with someone who shares a sense of responsibility, they can even be a great source of inspiration to each other.
Cons:
We've gone over some of the drawbacks to an Aquarius-Capricorn relationship, with the glaring issue being their different perspectives on progress versus tradition.
Capricorn may find Aquarius too eccentric, for instance, while Aquarius may find Capricorn boring or too conventional. They'll often find themselves at odds with each other if they can't accept this fundamental difference.
On top of that, both signs tend to be aloof, making this relationship difficult to get off the ground at first. As Grim explains, Capricorn does best with someone who can help them vocalize their feelings, and let's be honest, Aquarius probably isn't exactly the right person for that job.
Of course, when done right, these "cons" don't have to be a bad thing if both people are mature, accepting of each other, and, of course, in love.
The takeaway
For Capricorn and Aquarius, whether they're friends or lovers, they'll need to adjust to each other's different priorities, needs, and expectations. But when they can align on a shared goal, this partnership has strong potential for making one powerful couple.