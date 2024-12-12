Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Should You Drink Plain Apple Cider Vinegar? Gut Health Benefits & How-To

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
December 12, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women's health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women's health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
what is apple cider vinegar detox and how does it work?
Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy
December 12, 2024

Gut health is one of the buzziest topics in the well-being space, and for a very good reason. When your gut is functioning at its best, you'll beat bloat, sleep better, and your skin might even clear up, among other benefits

Some people even swear by various gut health tonics to optimize healing, such as apple cider vinegar. But will a simple ACV shot really do the trick? On an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, functional medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., shares the answer—let's get into it. 

What's the deal with ACV for gut health?

"Start having fermented foods in your diet," Shah recommends when asked about healthy gut health habits. And yes, this technically includes apple cider vinegar1. ACV is not itself a probiotic, but it is considered a probiotic food—in essence, it's a great addition to your probiotic-rich diet. Still, it shouldn't be your only source of good bacteria. 

However, ACV has more benefits when it comes to metabolic health. In fact, one study even showed that daily vinegar intake (about 2 to 6 tablespoons per day) improved the glycemic response to carbohydrate-rich meals2; another found that consuming apple cider vinegar reduced post-meal blood sugar levels by about half in healthy participants.

In addition to these blood-sugar-balancing benefits, vinegar—especially ACV—is often lauded for easing constipation and reducing bloating.

How to consume it correctly

The best way to consume ACV? In whatever form you enjoy so that you stick with the ritual. You can add it to salad dressings, soups, and smoothies, or drink it a la carte. However, tossing back a few teaspoons might not be the best for your oral health. Remember: It's pretty acidic!

"If you're taking it by the mouthful, you've got to be careful with your teeth and your esophagus," Shah says. Simply pop a reusable straw in your cup of ACV or dilute it with water for a tasty tonic instead. 

Here are a few more ideas if neither of those sounds appealing: 

  • Add it to bone broth. 
  • In your tea. 
  • Mix it with warm water & honey.
  • In a cucumber or carrot salad.
  • As a regular vinegar replacement. 

And if ACV just isn't your thing, that's OK—it's an acquired taste. Not everyone loves fermented foods, but those who stay away should opt for a daily probiotic supplement to fill the gap.

And even if you are a fermented foods fan, your gut still might need the extra help. Here's our curated list of the very best probiotics on the market right now, if you're on the hunt.

The takeaway

Tending to your gut health is important, and adding ACV to your diet is just one way to do so. Pop a few spoons of this tangy ingredient in some cold water, hot tea, or salad dressing, or feel free to experiment with them all to find your favorite method. 

