Advertisement
Should You Drink Plain Apple Cider Vinegar? Gut Health Benefits & How-To
Gut health is one of the buzziest topics in the well-being space, and for a very good reason. When your gut is functioning at its best, you'll beat bloat, sleep better, and your skin might even clear up, among other benefits.
Some people even swear by various gut health tonics to optimize healing, such as apple cider vinegar. But will a simple ACV shot really do the trick? On an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, functional medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., shares the answer—let's get into it.
What's the deal with ACV for gut health?
"Start having fermented foods in your diet," Shah recommends when asked about healthy gut health habits. And yes, this technically includes apple cider vinegar1. ACV is not itself a probiotic, but it is considered a probiotic food—in essence, it's a great addition to your probiotic-rich diet. Still, it shouldn't be your only source of good bacteria.
However, ACV has more benefits when it comes to metabolic health. In fact, one study even showed that daily vinegar intake (about 2 to 6 tablespoons per day) improved the glycemic response to carbohydrate-rich meals2; another found that consuming apple cider vinegar reduced post-meal blood sugar levels by about half in healthy participants.
In addition to these blood-sugar-balancing benefits, vinegar—especially ACV—is often lauded for easing constipation and reducing bloating.
How to consume it correctly
The best way to consume ACV? In whatever form you enjoy so that you stick with the ritual. You can add it to salad dressings, soups, and smoothies, or drink it a la carte. However, tossing back a few teaspoons might not be the best for your oral health. Remember: It's pretty acidic!
"If you're taking it by the mouthful, you've got to be careful with your teeth and your esophagus," Shah says. Simply pop a reusable straw in your cup of ACV or dilute it with water for a tasty tonic instead.
Here are a few more ideas if neither of those sounds appealing:
- Add it to bone broth.
- In your tea.
- Mix it with warm water & honey.
- In a cucumber or carrot salad.
- As a regular vinegar replacement.
And if ACV just isn't your thing, that's OK—it's an acquired taste. Not everyone loves fermented foods, but those who stay away should opt for a daily probiotic supplement to fill the gap.
And even if you are a fermented foods fan, your gut still might need the extra help. Here's our curated list of the very best probiotics on the market right now, if you're on the hunt.
The takeaway
Tending to your gut health is important, and adding ACV to your diet is just one way to do so. Pop a few spoons of this tangy ingredient in some cold water, hot tea, or salad dressing, or feel free to experiment with them all to find your favorite method.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
4 Signs You Could Use More Fiber & How To Get More (Even If You Eat Healthy)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
4 Signs You Could Use More Fiber & How To Get More (Even If You Eat Healthy)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
4 Signs You Could Use More Fiber & How To Get More (Even If You Eat Healthy)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
4 Signs You Could Use More Fiber & How To Get More (Even If You Eat Healthy)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.