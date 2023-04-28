If you care about skin care, I’m going to wager that you use some sort of treatment step regularly. This can mean a nightly retinol, a weekly AHA mask, or any sort of healthy aging serum.

I highly recommend adopting something similar for your hands. There are many body-specific treatments out there and adding targeted formulas to your routine can do wonders.

For example, the SkinFix Resurface+ Glycolic and Lactic Acid Renewing Body Scrub is both a physical and chemical exfoliant. The creamy texture is infused with AHAs to slough off dead skin cells, as well as mild physical exfoliants for instant gratification. Or if you’d rather use a leave-on formula, you can use a body retinol lotion, such as the Versed Press Restart Gentle Body Lotion or Chantecaille Retinol Body Treatment.

Be warned that retinols and chemical exfoliants aren’t for everybody. If you have sensitive skin or any inflammatory skin condition, these may trigger flare ups and make the situation worse. I always recommend proceeding with caution when folding in any new treatment—start slow and low.

If you want to avoid potentially irritating ingredients all together (and you have a few hundred dollars and time to spare), you can opt for LED lights for the hands, like the Omnilux Contour Glove. LED therapy, specifically red light therapy, can ease inflammation, improve tone and fade dark spots.