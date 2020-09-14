One thing you may not know about superstar gymnast Aly Raisman is she's incredibly talented at guiding meditations. I was lucky enough to discover this firsthand when I attended a virtual meditation session led by Raisman herself, in honor of her new partnership with NOW Foods.

Meditation is one integral part of Raisman's well-being routine, and, as I learned, so is nutrition and food.

After starting my day getting lulled to calm by Raisman's voice (seriously, I can't compliment her skills enough), I was able to catch up with the Olympic gold medalist to learn more about her approach to food, along with ways she makes nutrition a cornerstone of her well-being practice.