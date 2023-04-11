Take, for example, body products. I actually like to switch up what I use depending on the time of year, how my skin feels, what I’m up to that day, and how much time I have to devote to my skin. That’s why I like multi-moisturizing with my body care routine.

Remember when multi-masking took over the beauty world? It was a concept in which you’d apply multiple formulas to your face in order to target the skin’s unique needs. Well, this is similar: I like to use different products depending on what a particular area needs.

For larger areas of the body—and areas that are harder to reach, like the back—I opt for spreadable lotions. But for areas that need extra attention, like my chest, dry legs or back of my arms, I opt for a rich body cream. I also always have a dry body oil on hand to sweep over skin for a quick, easy glow. And I’m constantly carrying around a hand cream for areas that need regular replenishing, such as the hands and neck.