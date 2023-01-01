Most people who drink alcohol can think of a time when it caused digestive discomfort. Perhaps you've had irregular bowel habits after a night out or noticed bloating after drinking certain types of booze. And alcohol affects much more than just digestion. Ever since I adopted a sober lifestyle in June of 2021, I have been using my expertise in nutrition and functional medicine to educate others on the impacts of alcohol on their health. After using my background in nutrition to help repair my own health issues and reduce cravings from alcohol, I coined my sober nutrition approach as "Functional Sobriety."

Here is a look at how alcohol can impact your gut health—and therefore your mood, mental health, hormone balance, energy levels, and so much more: