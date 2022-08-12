This One Lifestyle Tweak Is Like A Vacation For Your Blood Sugar & Energy Levels

But how do we give up happy hour? A bottle of wine with the girls? Or the evening drink after a long day?

When I talk to clients about changing their drinking habits, they’re often reluctant to give up their beloved glass of wine or favorite cocktail. It can be hard to change our habits. In my own experience, it sounded crazy to stop drinking–my friendships, working relationships, social events, and just about every other thing I did included alcohol. But now, after more than a year without a drink, I can’t imagine life with a drink.

We often chalk it up to willpower, but it's not just about the will to say no to a drink when you’re out with friends. There are biochemical processes at play in the body. This is where nutrition and our health come into the picture. Stress, nutrient deficiencies, gut imbalances, low brain neurotransmitters, hormone imbalances, and other systems out of balance can impact how we seek alcohol in our lifestyle.

When I work with clients in both 1:1 and group settings on nutrition and changing your relationship with alcohol, there are the three key areas I focus on: