I started drinking black coffee when I was 16 years old. To say it’s an essential part of my daily routine would be an understatement. What’s less essential though, is that third (sometimes fourth) cup in the afternoon. You know that room-temperature brew that just lingers in the mug as the clock ticks on? You're not quite sure you even want it anymore, but you still can't seem to put it down.

(As the saying goes, too much of a good thing…)

By the time 3:30 p.m. rolls around, my eyelids grow heavy and my motivation wanes. In short: I’m crashing. When this pattern started interfering with my ability to focus at work, I knew something needed to change. Enter: mbg’s focus+. This targeted nootropic supplement delivers sustained and focused energy, minus the crash.*