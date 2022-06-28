If I get a late start on my morning, I'll simply shorten my walk or opt for a breakfast that requires less prep and cleanup. And if I get a really late start, I'll wake my body up with some energizing stretches and save the more time-consuming movement for later.

I try to take my multivitamin following my morning meal, but in reality there's no "right" time to take one. So, if it slips my mind—as many responsibilities do in the morning—I'll just take my capsules alongside lunch or dinner. The most important thing is that I take them with water and food (particularly some healthy fats), to encourage the absorption of the water- and fat-soluble vitamins. Plus, this helps prevent that queasy feeling multivitamins can lead to sometimes.