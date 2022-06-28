This Supplement Fits Seamlessly In My Daily Routine & Supports Long-Term Health*
Boundaries, routines, rituals—whatever you choose to call the comfort zones we draw around our lives, it's no secret that humans crave a certain level of stability. And as a type-A person, I have to be careful with control. Lean too far in one direction, and I develop unhealthy obsessions with exercise and food restriction. Lean too far the other way, and I become a passive participant in my own life.
How I keep routines from becoming rigid.
In order to maintain healthy routines without becoming too rigid, I've learned where and how to make space for flexibility. Though my mornings typically include a walk around my neighborhood, a pot of freshly ground coffee, and a nourishing breakfast topped off with my daily multivitamin, none of these elements happen at the same time every day.
If I get a late start on my morning, I'll simply shorten my walk or opt for a breakfast that requires less prep and cleanup. And if I get a really late start, I'll wake my body up with some energizing stretches and save the more time-consuming movement for later.
I try to take my multivitamin following my morning meal, but in reality there's no "right" time to take one. So, if it slips my mind—as many responsibilities do in the morning—I'll just take my capsules alongside lunch or dinner. The most important thing is that I take them with water and food (particularly some healthy fats), to encourage the absorption of the water- and fat-soluble vitamins. Plus, this helps prevent that queasy feeling multivitamins can lead to sometimes.
How taking mbg's ultimate multivitamin+ enhanced my routine.
While there are plenty of multivitamins on the market, I prefer to take mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+, which contains 33 premium ingredients: 14 vitamins, 13 minerals, and six botanical bioactives in just two capsules. It also contains all eight essential B vitamins in their most bioactive forms. Like my own built-in B complex. As someone who doesn't eat red meat, getting my daily fix of vitamin B12 can be a challenge, but I feel confident knowing that this formula is filling my nutrient gaps in a high-quality way.*
Along with the element of ease (seriously, it takes zero extra effort to add this to my routine!), it feels good to know that I'm supporting my long-term health—not just my everyday well-being. The micronutrients in mbg's multi are synergized by a combination of botanicals and bioactives, including glutathione, resveratrol, piperine, lycopene, and other carotenoids, which combat oxidative stress to promote healthy aging and longevity.* You're welcome, future me.
The takeaway
Starting healthy routines can be challenging, and maintaining them even more so—especially for people who have complicated relationships with control. That's why prioritizing flexibility and ease in my routines is so important to me. Adding mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+ to my day—no matter what time—is a simple way for me to be proactive with my health without taking up extra time (or adding extra stress) to my life.*
