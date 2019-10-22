Autumn is a time to harvest the fruits of your work and your life. It's a period of transformation and letting go symbolized by the earth element, a stabilizing force during this season's dramatic shifts.

Autumn offers a special gift from the trees: the splendor of transforming foliage. A light show of blazing red, orange, and golden leaves enchants many locations. In the spirit of the leaves, celebrate the progress you have made this year.

Autumn is also a teacher of change. School and work resume, and soon the year begins to wind down. Following the harvest, the growing season ends, and we enter a period of decline. The equinox—when day and night are of equal length—is a perfect time to meditate on balance. As days become colder and darker, leaves stop making chlorophyll, their green color, which triggers them to age and decay.

Many people—and, in particular, empaths (highly sensitive people that can feel other people's emotions, energy, and physical symptoms in their bodies)—can be uncomfortable with aging and the unknown. We feel safe with what's predictable. A part of us may resist change because we fear it. But that's not nature's way. Self-care helps us accept our inner shifts and growth.

Autumn invites you to reflect on your priorities. It's an opportunity for metamorphosis, a chance to liberate yourself from outdated beliefs, resentments, or relationships. Ask yourself, "What are my burdens? How can I release them?" Autumn offers a deeper experience of your own transformation and spirituality.

Here are three strategies that will help you re-center and stay balanced when you are overwhelmed or emotionally triggered during seasonal transitions: