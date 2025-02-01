I would consider the ancient Chinese practice of qigong a moving meditation—one of ease, peace, and energizing harmony. Qi, pronounced "chi," represents the life force energy within your body. This chi is activated during a qigong session in your whole body, mind, and soul. The movements are very slow and fluid and usually, after a qigong class, your whole being will experience a sense of calm yet also an activation. I'd say that qigong in the morning is better than a cup of coffee in the way you hold on to this activated vital energy all day.