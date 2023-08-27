When Bad Days Strike (And They Will...) Here's How I Turn The Day Around

I've been big on tarot reading over the past five years or so, and while I have had some pretty magical, synchronistic moments pulling cards that were inexplicably on-the-nose, I also think it's just a great way to tap into your own intuition.

Each card in a tarot deck tells a story or represents an archetype—themes, qualities, and feelings we all experience. When you pull certain cards, it encourages you to figure out where your story aligns with the story in the card. In this way, you sometimes have to reframe the way you think about your situation to find the connection, and when you do find it, it's like, "A-ha! Why didn't I think of that?"

For example, if I were to do a tarot reading on a less-than-optimal day, I might ask, "What's bothering me?" or "Why do I feel so agitated?" Then, lo and behold, I pull the Five of Pentacles, which represents material or earthly struggles. It might seem bleak, but the card depicts two struggling people walking right by a shelter with the light on.

In this way, the card suggests I might be missing what's right in front of me that could help my situation, which forces me to think about where there's a "light on" in my life.