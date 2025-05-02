7 Simple Ways To Find Micro-Moments Of Self-Care When You're Low On Time

Tapping has risen in popularity over the years, likely because it's just so easy to do. Similar to acupressure, the Emotional Freedom Technique, or tapping, involves repeatedly tapping certain points on the body while saying specific phrases. By verbally addressing a problem while tapping pressure points, the idea is to physically and mentally release stagnant energy. One study found that tapping can help ease anxiety1 while increasing happiness, and since all you need is yourself, it can be done anywhere. Check out this primer for a stress-busting tapping sequence.