6 Tips For Taking Creatine (Especially If You Have A Sensitive Stomach)
Curious about creatine? You’re not alone. This supplement has received quite the attention these last few years. And yes, it’s been much-deserved. Creatine is the most extensively studied supplement on the market. Research shows (time and time again) that taking creatine alongside a routine that includes resistance training helps you build more muscle and strength (faster) than exercise alone.* This is true for men and women—whether they're in their 20s or 70s.
This supplement also has an incredible safety profile1. But it has also garnered a reputation for being hard on the stomach. For some, this may feel like bloating. Others cite a sense of puffiness, and some note a general sense of it “just not sitting well”.
These are by no means guaranteed experiences of the supplement. And while all of our digestive tracts are unique and react to foods and supplements differently, there are several ways you can integrate creatine into your routine even if you have a sensitive GI tract. As a dietitian, here’s what I recommend to folks starting (or restarting) creatine.
Start with taking 3 to 5 grams a day
One of the biggest mistakes people make with creatine is taking too much too soon. While some athletes opt for a "loading phase" of 20 grams a day for several days, this approach is also more likely to trigger digestive discomfort, including bloating, cramping, or loose stools.
Instead, start with a modest-yet-effective dose of 3 to 5 grams of creatine monohydrate daily. Research shows that taking this amount consistently will still fully saturate your muscle creatine stores—you'll simply get there a bit more gradually (about four weeks).*
Many creatine powders come with a 5-gram serving recommendation, and likely a scoop that measures out that amount. If that’s the case, you can always start with about half a scoop for 1-2 weeks before increasing to the full dose. You can do the same for premeasured stick packs—using the second half of the dose the following day.
Choose creatine monohydrate (and dissolve it well)
If you're shopping for creatine, you'll notice plenty of options claiming to be easier on digestion. But when it comes to efficacy, safety, and scientific backing, creatine monohydrate remains the gold standard.
Not only is it the most extensively studied form of creatine, but it's also the form used in the vast majority of research demonstrating benefits for muscle strength, exercise performance, recovery, and longevity.*
To make it even easier on your digestive system, take a few extra moments to mix it thoroughly into water (or another beverage). Undissolved powder can sometimes contribute to stomach discomfort. Using a shaker bottle, a handheld frother, or mixing into a slightly warm liquid can help the powder dissolve more completely.
RELATED READ: How To Best Take Creatine For Brain Health
Take creatine alongside a meal
Creatine can be taken anytime of day to see a benefit. However, taking it with food may improve tolerance.
Some people find that taking creatine on an empty stomach leaves them feeling unsettled or contributes to digestive discomfort. Pairing it with a meal or snack may improve tolerance.
If you've tried creatine before and found it didn't sit well, try moving your dose to mealtime may make a noticeable difference.
"My body reacts negatively to drinking black coffee or eating sugar on an empty stomach, and it's the same experience with creatine," says long-time creatine supplementer Braelyn Wood. "When I take my daily dose before eating breakfast, I tend to feel a bit jittery and queasy. I've found I can negate that sensitivity by ensuring I never take creatine on an empty stomach. As long as I've had a snack (even a banana counts!), my stomach is just fine."
Stay hydrated
One of the most common misconceptions about creatine is that it causes bloating.
In reality, the supplement may lead to a modest increase in water retention when you first start taking it, as your muscles become saturated with creatine stores.* This initial fluid shift can show up as a small increase in body weight and may leave some people feeling slightly "puffier" during the first few weeks.
The good news is that this is typically temporary. Once muscle creatine stores are fully saturated, fluid shifts generally stabilize. Plus, the water is stored primarily inside muscle cells (not in the digestive tract) so it's not the same thing as true gastrointestinal bloating.
Not drinking enough fluids throughout the day may leave you feeling less comfortable when starting supplementation. Aim to maintain your usual healthy hydration habits by drinking water consistently throughout the day, especially if you're exercising regularly or spending time in hot weather.
Pair creatine with taurine
If concerns about bloating or fluid retention have kept you from trying creatine, taurine may be a worthwhile addition to your supplement routine.
Taurine is an essential amino acid that plays an important role in cellular hydration, electrolyte balance, and fluid regulatio2n throughout the body. Research suggests it helps support healthy fluid movement across cell membranes and may promote hydration at the cellular level.*
This makes taurine a natural pairing for creatine. While creatine works in part by drawing water into muscle cells, taurine helps support overall fluid balance. Together, these compounds may help optimize hydration and muscle function (especially during the first month of supplementation).
For those looking for a convenient way to get both nutrients, mindbodygreen's creatine with taurine+ provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate alongside 2 grams of taurine to further support muscle strength, performance, recovery, and overall heart health.
Many reviewers have noticed less water retention with this powder than other creatine supplements they’ve tried.*
Take it consistently
When it comes to creatine, consistency is what drives results. Creatine works by gradually increasing and maintaining your muscles' creatine stores over time.*
As your body adjusts to creatine supplementation, mild feelings of water retention or fullness often improve within a few days to a few weeks. Constantly stopping and restarting your routine can make it harder to get through that adjustment period and may leave you feeling like you're perpetually in the "getting used to it" phase.
Patience and consistency go a long way. Give your body time to adapt and stick with your daily dose.
The takeaway
Creatine has earned its reputation as one of the most effective and well-researched supplements available, and for most people, it's also remarkably well tolerated. If you're concerned about digestive discomfort, implementing the strategies mentioned here can go a long away (in addition to choosing a high-quality supplement like this one).