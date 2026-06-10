Curious about creatine? You’re not alone. This supplement has received quite the attention these last few years. And yes, it’s been much-deserved. Creatine is the most extensively studied supplement on the market. Research shows (time and time again) that taking creatine alongside a routine that includes resistance training helps you build more muscle and strength (faster) than exercise alone.* This is true for men and women—whether they're in their 20s or 70s.