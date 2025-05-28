Advertisement
Taking Creatine Daily Can Help Get Your Health Back On Track
No one supplement can do it all, right? Right. But there’s one that sure checks a lot of boxes, and that’s creatine. This powder has long been used in gyms and, in the process, gained a reputation for only fueling bodybuilders.
Research actually shows it does so much more than that. In fact, it is now the go-to supplement for anyone focusing on their longevity.
Here’s why.
Creatine production declines with age
Creatine, first and foremost, is a naturally occurring compound. The body synthesizes it from three amino acids—methionine, glycine, and arginine and uses it to help produce energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate1.
Your muscles and brain then tap into those energy stores during demanding tasks (like during a workout or a complex mental task.
However, this internal production of creatine declines with age2—even starting as early as your 30s. Therefore, your creatine stores likely aren’t saturated, and your energy availability is unoptimized.
This is especially concerning for women, as their creatine stores are about 70-80% lower3 than men's to begin with.
The easiest way to fill and maintain your body’s creatine stores is with the help of a high-quality supplement. And, creatine is truly one of the most studied4 (and well-tolerated) supplements out there.*
It can increase lean mass
Everyone should have the goal of increasing their lean mass (aka muscle mass and bone density). Why? Lean mass tends to decrease with age (while fat mass creeps up). This is a recipe for a slower metabolism, poor blood sugar control5, and restricted mobility6.
Daily creatine supplementation can help increase your muscle mass. And there’s a growing amount of evidence showing creatine may support bone health8 as well. Again, this is particularly important for postmenopausal women because low estrogen levels leave bones more vulnerable9.*
The thing is, you need a solid strength training routine to reap these benefits.* If you’re unsure of where to start, check out this four-week plan.
Creatine supports muscle tone*
Most studies show that in the process of building lean mass, many people also lose fat mass10—helping them achieve body recomposition. And this benefit is even more pronounced in people 50 years or older11.
Again, not only is this good news for your metabolic health, but it also helps you look more toned. While making lasting nutrition changes is often more about improving your internal physical and mental health—otherwise those changes likely aren’t lasting habits—seeing a change physically can be a motivating confidence boost.
It also enhances cognition*
Supplementing with creatine has been shown to strengthen memory and intelligence, especially for tasks that require you to think on your feet.*
Choosing the best creatine supplement
There are (literally) hundreds of creatine supplements to choose from. But mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ is one of the most unique and cleanest options you’ll find.
Each serving provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate (the ideal daily dose for most people) in addition to two grams of taurine.
Customers are noticing improvements in their strength and muscle tone.*
Love It!
The takeaway
Creatine is rightfully becoming a daily essential for anyone wanting to improve their overall health. While it’s never too late or too early to maximize your creatine stores, now is definitely the time to start. Click here to learn more about creatine with taurine+ and what to expect with consistent use*
12 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9533032/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4304302/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7998865/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2048496/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10383462/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4586132/
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-38893-0
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34107512/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2266953/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6835217/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37892421/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7916590/