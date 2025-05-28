Love It!

"There’s so many supplements out there being advertised on social media. Most I’ve tried are disappointing but this one is legit! I’m 42, have been weightlifting for 16 years, and I’ve felt so good in my workouts since starting this creatine. Recovery is awesome, strength is improved, and I feel leaner too! Consistency is key so you need to take it daily but definitely give it a try!*-Alima D.