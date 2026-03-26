Women Swear By This Creatine For Building Muscle & Strength (Without The Bloat)*
From the depths of dark weight rooms to the forefront of pilates classes, group fitness studios, and gyms with windows, creatine has become the go-to women’s health supplement. It helps women build muscle and strength while supporting cognition.*
With there being seemingly (literally?) thousands of creatine supplements on the market, it’s hard to decide which one you should invest in. One that women swear by is mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+.
What makes this one special?
This unique formula pairs 5 grams of creatine monohydrate (the most researched and readily absorbable form of creatine) with 2 grams of taurine. Taurine is an amino acid that has an impressive amount to further support your fitness and recovery goals (while promoting heart health).*
This combo is especially effective for producing results you can feel during (and between) your workouts, and see in the mirror as your body composition and muscle tone start to shift.
And, many women find it to be gentle on the stomach as well (which is huge, as low-quality creatine’s have garnered a reputation for causing bloat or GI upset). It’s important to note sometimes mild water retention is possible when starting any new creatine product, but it’s short-term as your body adjusts. Here are tips for avoiding this retention.
Creatine supplements work best when integrated into a daily routine. In fact, you may start to notice improved muscle strength and power within the first two weeks, with results building over time.*†
Here’s what customers noticed when they started creatine with taurine+ (which comes, raspberry, watermelon, and unflavored powders).
No side effects
“I was cautiously optimistic about this mixture because I had tried three other creatine powders, and they all caused me to feel bloated. However, these were perfect. I like that you can use them on the go, and they have no flavor if you were using them in conjunction with another pre-workout powder.”
–Jennifer T.
Muscle definition
“I’ve been using this product for about 6 months. I feel like it has improved my workout stamina, and I can see more definition in my muscles. Not bad for a 65-year-old woman!”*
–Bernie B.
Great product
“I have never taken Creatine before, but after seeing so many of my trusted influencers recommend it, I finally decided to give it a try. This blends too easily with my coffee and has definitely helped to make me stronger (which I definitely need now that I am in my mid-60’s)! I highly recommend this product.”
–Alicia
Great taste & no bloating!
“I love the taste and that it doesn't make me feel bloated. I can feel it feeding my muscles already!”*
–Carlene B.
Love this!
“This creatine + taurine is the best. The unflavored goes in my coffee, and I honestly feel like it makes a difference in my workouts. I feel stronger, and my endurance is better. No taste or grit.”*
–Victoria D.
It works
“I love this! It’s easy to mix with my water in the morning. The raspberry flavor is lovely. It makes rehydrating after a workout delightful.”*
–Mary F.
I get noticeable results
“The drink mix tastes great, and I get noticeably good results. I am 64 and want to continue to work out hard; this helps me do it!”
–Deborah L.
The takeaway
Adding the right creatine powder to your day is one of the easiest, healthiest habits with the biggest payoffs. creatine with taurine+ has been a customer favorite for years.
However, if you want to focus more on brain health, creatine brain+ pairs 5 grams of creatine with 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline to further support memory and mental energy.* Whereas creatine tone+ combines creatine with veld extract extract, which provides further metabolic support.*