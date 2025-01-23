Advertisement
Why Creatine Is The One Supplement Helping Women 30+ Build Muscle After Nothing Else Worked
It’s not in your head: Building muscle and sculpting that toned look is harder with each passing year. And this is often most prevalent for women in their 40s—as physiological changes favor muscle loss and fat gain (sigh).
Beginning in your 30s, your body starts to lose 3-5% of its muscle mass each decade, as the process of building new muscle (muscle protein synthesis slows). Not to mention, many women enter peri-menopause in their late 30s or early 40s, and a decline in estrogen1 can negatively affect body composition, whereas an increase in cortisol can lead to fat storage.
While focusing on eating a high-protein, antioxidant-rich diet and strength training (not just aerobic exercise) are foundational habits to counter these age-related changes, taking a creatine supplement can give you the edge you’ve been looking for.*
What is creatine?
Creatine is most known as a sports supplement that both elite athletes and gym bros have been using to enhance their performance for decades. But research also shows this supplement is beneficial for all people (especially women) no matter what their current fitness level is.*
A comprehensive review of creatine supplementation and women's health2 published in 2021 stated that supplementation is beneficial at every life stage—with very little risk. Researchers state that creatine supplementation:*
- Enhances muscle strength
- Helps build lean muscle
- Helps reduce fat mass
- Combats muscle soreness
- Supplies energy to the muscle
- Supports cognition and memory (yes, it also helps your brain out)
In addition, a 2024 review3 of creatine and body composition changes in adults under 50 found that people who took creatine and had a strength training routine gained an average of 2.5 pounds of muscle mass compared to those who just exercised. And they also lost an average of 1.6 pounds of fat mass.
(Don’t worry, creatine supplements still have similar effects if you’re 50+).
mindbodygreen's creatine+ is designed by women for women
There are hundreds (thousands maybe?) of creatine supplements out there, but women have loving mindbodygreen’s creatine+ to get stronger, look toned, and recomposition their body.
Each serving provides an optimal 5 gram dose of creatine monohydrate (bump it up to a 10-gram dose if you’re also looking for cognitive support) and 2 grams of the amino acid taurine (that’s also great for muscle health and recovery)*.
Along with regular strength training, creatine+ is helping women build muscle and strength, while getting leaner. Here’s what they’re saying.
Love this creatine!
“I started using creatine+ back in October, and there’s been such a huge difference in my progress. I feel stronger, feel BETTER, and I look leaner. I recommend this product to everyone.”*
–Diane M.
Great product
“I am a nearly 50-year-old woman, certified GFI who lifts 3 times a week, works as a VP at a nutritional supply company and coaches' classes at F45 three nights a week. I need all the energy and strength I can get! This product is perfect for meeting my daily creatine and taurine requirements while also being tasteless (so I can mix it with whatever pre or post workout drinks I want). I recommend this product to my female clients that are in peri and post menopause as well.”*
–Melanie B.
Impressed and kinda bummed I didn’t start earlier
“I’m loving creatine+ from mindbodygreen. I’ve never taken it before so I didn’t know what to expect. I did a ton of research on different brands, the effects and the best way to take this supplement and I am truly mind blown. My efforts in the gym have totally transformed. My lifting has become freakishly enjoyable! Hahaha. Deeply grateful I found this supplement and know it’s in my lifetime investment list.”*
–Nikki D.
Next level benefits
“I was at a stall with my workouts and started reading up on the benefits of creatine especially when your body decides to make less of what it needs. I added this creatine +taurine to my routine- just added it to my coffee and I had more stamina with my workouts along with some added clarity throughout the day!”*
–Waja B.
I noticed changes in month 1
“Using it for just over a month... I've taken one minute off my mile walking time and yoga poses have become easy. I feel like I have more strength in general.”
–Melissa K.
The takeaway
While age-related changes increase the likelihood of losing your hard-earned lean mass (even if you keep the same fitness routine), taking a creatine supplement daily is an easy way to help retain and build muscle, as well as improve your confidence.*
