6 Myths About Manifesting You Need To Stop Believing

Kimberly Snyder

Kimberly Snyder is a multi-time New York Times bestselling author, spiritual and meditation teacher, nutritionist, and wellness expert. She has authored several books, including Radical Beauty, which she co-authored with Deepak Chopra, You Are More Than You Think You Are: Practical Enlightenment for Everyday Life, and the children's book, Chilla Gorilla & Lanky Lemur Journey to the Heart.

She is also the founder of Solluna®, a holistic lifestyle brand, Practical Enlightenment Meditation,™ Solluna Circle, and the host of the top-rated Feel Good Podcast.



She has worked with dozens of top celebrities to feel their best, including Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, and Channing Tatum, and has been featured by numerous national media outlets, including Good Morning America, The Today Show, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. Kimberly resides in Los Angeles and Hawaii with her husband and children.

To learn more about Kimberly and Solluna, visit: @_kimberlysnyder and www.mysolluna.com.