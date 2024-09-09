Skip to Content
Beauty

I Asked 6 Beauty Experts (With Fantastic Complexions) Their No. 1 Skin Tip

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
September 09, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Skin experts collage
Image by mbg Creative
September 09, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There's no silver bullet for healthy, glowing skin. Caring for your complexion requires multiple approaches, including both internal and external methods, and what transforms someone else's tone, texture, or blemishes may not perform the same magic on your own. Skin care is a journey that requires patience and personal experimentation—and sometimes (fine, oftentimes) a pinch of faith. 

That all being said, it can be helpful to take pointers from someone else's regimen, especially those of reputable experts in the industry. Radiant skin is in their job descriptions, after all. 

Curious about what the pros absolutely swear by? I asked some of my favorite beauty people—derms, estheticians, and editors—the one product, tip, or ritual they recommend for skin longevity. Not for nothing: They also have some of the glowiest complexions I've ever seen, so you can really take their advice at face value. 

1.

Commit to LED light therapy

"My No. 1 tip for smooth, firm skin would be incorporating LED into your skin care/wellness regimen on a regular basis. My favorite device is the MMSkincare MMSphere 2GO on the green setting. It targets melasma, rosacea, sun damage, and hyperpigmentation. In addition, it's backed by clinical studies which prove green LED reduces your skin's age by four years; helping brighten the skin, improving sensitive skin, and combating inflammation. 

"Remember that your skin is an incredible, living, essential organ, exquisitely influenced by your feelings, diet, sleep, atmosphere, and routine, and these should all be taken care of."

Ellen Marmur, M.D., board-certified dermatologist 

2.

Enhance cell turnover & muscle tone

"My No. 1 tip for firm, smooth skin would be to implement retinoids. I love retinoids because they have multitasking benefits that help firm the skin. 

"Another habit that helps firm the skin is lifting weights. I like to do this twice a week to increase and tone muscle to fill loose skin and give a more firm appearance."

Naana Boakye, M.D., MPH, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist 

3.

Know when your skin needs a break

"My No. 1 skin tip is to be OK with taking a break from active treatments. More is not always better. Rather than forcing yourself to commit to a strict schedule (i.e., use retinol 3x a week, exfoliate 3x a week, use a peel mask 1x a week, etc.), embrace the fact that sometimes your skin just needs to chill out. 

"Know what a damaged skin barrier looks like on you—redness, flaking, texture, etc. (more signs here). Have a routine on hand you can use for these recovery days—some of my favorite products in my skin emergency kit right now include the Allies of Skin Molecular Barrier Recovery Cream Balm, the MARA Universal Face Oil, and the Peach & Lily Super Oasis Concentrated Serum."

Hannah Frye, mbg assistant beauty editor 

4.

Promote collagen production with retinol & laser treatments

"My No. 1 tip if you are looking to incorporate a long-term ingredient into your skin care regimen for firmer, smoother skin is retinol. Retinol is one of the best investments you can make in your skin. It has a multitude of benefits for the skin including increasing skin cell production, exfoliating the skin, increasing collagen production, and giving the skin a fresher and plumper appearance.

"One of the best long-term, in-office treatment investments I've made in my skin is CO2 fractionated laser resurfacing, or Fraxel. This treatment is amazing for promoting collagen and elastin production as well as reducing fine lines and wrinkles."

Dendy Engelman, M.D., board-certified dermatologist 

5.

Lifestyle interventions are just as important as topicals

"Your skin care products don't work as well if you're not setting your skin up for success. Your night cream will hydrate your skin just fine, but it will hydrate it better if you actually get eight hours of sleep.

Your retinol serum can up-regulate collagen production, but it'll work better if you're eating a robust diet full of amino acids, which can then be turned into proteins, like collagen and elastin. A calming face cream will help manage inflammation in the skin, but it won't have as much to deal with if you're not stressing your body out to begin with. 

"It's not about what's more effective: lifestyle choices or skin care products. It's about how much better they work when in sync."

Alexandra Engler, mbg beauty director 

6.

Massage & ice your face

"For firm, lifted skin I always tell clients to massage their moisturizer in an upward motion using your knuckles under the cheekbones, massaging up to temples. 

"First thing in the morning, [do an] ice bath for your face: three times for 15 seconds, dip your whole head into a bowl with ice water. If you're traveling, this is the best hack for an instant lift." 

Jess Bowers, licensed esthetician 

7.

Stay consistent

"My personal favorite tip actually spans across beauty categories: Consistency is key. If you'd like to try a red light mask or microcurrent device, use it regularly (at least three times a week is what I aim for). If you have a collagen supplement, *actually* take it daily to reap the research-backed benefits.

"When a friend or family member tells me that a certain beauty tool or product doesn't work, I immediately respond with: How often do you use it?

Chances are, they've given it three rounds before throwing in the towel, but dabbling in the habit every so often won't help you get the results you crave.

Find what works best for your skin and lifestyle, then stick with it. It's the most universal tip I can offer." 

Jamie Schneider, mbg senior beauty editor

