There's Plenty To Look Forward To This Taurus Season–Here's What To Know
It's been a fast-paced and fiery four weeks since Aries season began, and now, it's time to move forward into the realm of the Bull. Here are the five big things to watch out for this Taurus season, from what this season is all about, to Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, and more.
Taurus season begins April 19
Taurus season begins on April 19 this year, and it should come as a welcome change of pace after Aries season fired us all up.
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, now it's time to transition from fire to earth, focusing on stability and productivity. We can take the spark we found during Aries season and channel it into something tangible—and that's what Taurus is all about.
"It’s time to refine those raw ideas and set the wheels in motion," the twins say, adding to remember that Taurus also enjoys the finer things in life, so don't forget to treat yourself a bit.
Double down on your Taurean intentions with the new moon
One week into Taurus season, we'll have a chance to connect deeper with our own values and self worth. The Taurus new moon on April 27 (3:31PM; 7°47’) also happens to be a supermoon, and according to the twins, we'll be striking the balance between sensual and sensible.
Not only will the energy of this supermoon feel grounding and stabilizing, but earthy Taurus also appreciates a certain level of joy and indulgence. "Taurus encourages a slow, steady approach to achieving your goals without sacrificing beauty or quality," the twins explain.
Do keep in mind, though, that this new moon will be caught in a three-way tug of war (a T-square) with stormy Pluto in Aquarius and feisty Mars in Leo. "Keeping a level head may take a little effort today [...] Don’t get caught up in the 'compare and despair' trap with the cool kids. The only approval ratings that matter today are your own," the twins add.
Venus revisits fiery Aries starting April 30
One more time with feeling! From April 30 to June 6, Venus is back in Aries for an uninterrupted journey following its recent retrograde back into Pisces.
And in case you didn't know, Venus is actually considered "in detriment" when it's in impulsive Aries. It makes sense considering the energy of peaceful and loving Venus is very different from Mars-ruled, aggressive Aries. Nevertheless, we have the Taurean sun to temper our impulsive sides, and we can still let Aries' spark inspire us.
Whether you're single and looking or already in a relationship, Aries reminds us to follow our hearts and passion, and further, to embrace trying new things in our love lives.
Pluto retrograde offers us a chance to reflect
In case you missed it, Pluto made headlines last fall as it moved into Aquarius for the first time since the late 1700's (a time that saw both the American and French revolutions). And from May 4 to October 13, Pluto will be retrograde in the sign of Aquarius from May 4 to October 13—no backtracking into Capricorn this time around.
Retrogrades are times to reflect on the particular themes of that planet, and Pluto governs rebirth and transformation. In Aquarius, Pluto is asking us to contribute to the collective, look forward, and retain a sense of individuality.
Use these next five months to assess how and why you show up in community the way you do, as well as what is asking to be reborn in your life.
Go deep with the Scorpio full moon
The emotional tides will be high on the Scorpio full moon (May 12, 12:56 p.m. EDT), offering us a chance to dig deep and let go of old, unpacked baggage. Just don't be surprised when you have to, well, unpack it first!
The good news is, with these Scorpio moonbeams shining a light on our most shadowy parts, we can transmute them into our greatest source of power and strength. If there's anything Scorpio understands, it's that core wounds are often where our deepest inspiration lies.
Use the sensitive vibes of this moon to connect to the element of water itself, whether you take a ritual bath, or even a dip in your nearest natural body of water.
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, we can all enjoy the grounding and luxurious energy Taurus has to offer for the next four weeks. With the influence of Pluto's retrograde, this could be a more impactful season than we think.