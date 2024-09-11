Advertisement
A 5-Step, Expert-Backed Healthy Aging Hand Care Routine That Will Target Fine Lines, Dark Spots & More
So many folks adopt a multistep facial routine to help stave off the formation of wrinkles, sagging, and other indicators of aging. This, I might add, is a good thing: It's important to care for the skin so it can stay healthier for longer. We're all about skin longevity around here.
With all the talk of preventive skin care for the face, you'd think some of that chatter would trickle down to other areas of the body.
However, with the hands, people usually don't start thinking about adopting a hand care routine until they've started to see the telltale signs of damage: fine lines, crepey skin, dark spots, and thinning skin. Once these start to show up, folks actually start to get serious about hand care.
Well, no matter where you are on your hand care journey, welcome. If you're taking a preventive approach to the delicate area, brava! You'll be able to keep your hands looking supple, bright, and hopefully avoid too much damage. But if you're here because you're already seeing concerns show up, don't worry: It's never too late to care for your skin.
Here, a healthy aging hand care routine for all:
Use conditioning, nonstripping hand washes
When you think of a healthy aging hand care routine, the first product you think of may not be a hand wash, but I argue it's the most important. A hydrating, nonstripping cleanser is the foundation for healthy skin.
Compare it to a facial skin care routine: No matter the quality of products you're using to target skin concerns, they really do no good if you're not washing your face properly. Take it from holistic esthetician Lesley Thornton, who said, "And you can do so much damage with a cleanser. What good is retinol if your barrier is compromised?"
The same is true for your hands. Arguably, it's even more imperative as you're washing your hands multiple times a day.
Find a high-quality hand wash that uses gentle surfactants that won't break down the skin barrier. Bonus points if it's infused with conditioning botanicals, humectants, antioxidants, and barrier-supporting actives. It's a tall order, but mindbodygreen's postbiotic hand wash delivers just that.
The formula uses plant-derived, biodegradable surfactants that are gentle yet effective. It's infused with aloe vera (a natural humectant), moringa seed oil, oat oil, red algae extracts, prebiotics, postbiotics, and the antioxidant coenzyme Q10. The formula leaves skin hydrated post-wash—and refreshed and revived throughout the day.
Try potent nighttime treatments or peels
If you care about skin care, I'm going to wager that you use some sort of treatment step regularly. This can mean a nightly retinol, a weekly AHA mask, or any sort of healthy aging serum.
I highly recommend adopting something similar for your hands. There are many body-specific treatments out there, and adding targeted formulas to your routine can do wonders.
For example, the SkinFix Resurface+ Glycolic and Lactic Acid Renewing Body Scrub is both a physical and chemical exfoliant. The creamy texture is infused with AHAs to slough off dead skin cells, as well as mild physical exfoliants for instant gratification. Or if you'd rather use a leave-on formula, you can use a body retinol lotion, such as the Versed Press Restart Gentle Body Lotion or Chantecaille Retinol Body Treatment.
Be warned that retinols and chemical exfoliants aren't for everybody. If you have sensitive skin or any inflammatory skin condition, these may trigger flare-ups and make the situation worse. I always recommend proceeding with caution when folding in any new treatment—start slow and low.
If you want to avoid potentially irritating ingredients altogether (and you have a few hundred dollars and time to spare), you can opt for LED lights for the hands, like the Omnilux Contour Glove. LED therapy, specifically red light therapy, can ease inflammation, improve tone, and fade dark spots.
Hydrate with topicals that address fine lines, dark spots, and crepey skin
Treatment steps like the above will certainly give your skin a jump-start, but they need to be paired with a high-quality hand cream for daily use (well, multiple times a day!).
Having a go-to hand cream is a great move no matter your age, skin type, or need. But for people who specifically want to address things like dark spots, crepiness, or fine lines, you should look for formulas infused with healthy aging ingredients.
Look for nutrient-rich botanicals, antioxidants, humectants, emollients, and biotic ingredients to balance the skin.
We like the following ingredients:
- Humectants, like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera
- Emollients like oat oil, honey, coconut oil, and other botanical oils
- Occlusive butters and oils like shea butter, cocoa seed butter, mango seed butter, and olive oil
- Antioxidants like coenzyme Q10, vitamin E, niacinamide, and botanical extracts
- Barrier-strengthening ingredients, like biotic actives, squalane, ceramides, and peptides
In mindbodygreen's postbiotic hand cream, there's organic aloe, which acts as a humectant and helps fade dark spots, coenzyme Q10 to neutralize free radicals, oat oil to soothe inflammation and boost ceramides1, emollients and occlusives like shea butter and moringa seed oil, and biotic ingredients such as pre- and postbiotics to strengthen the barrier.
Protect with sunscreen & gloves—especially when working outdoors or driving
For most of us, the face, neck, and hands are more exposed to sun than any other part of the body. That's why it's so important to protect these areas with sunscreen.
For the face, there are many options to protect your skin—from tinted SPFs and lightweight sunscreens to hats and sunglasses. But for the hands? Unfortunately, not as much. (Unless you want to wear gloves in the summer, which I don't.)
My recommendation is to keep sunscreen that you enjoy the texture of in a place where you'll remember to apply it when spending time outdoors—be it in your car, on your desk, or by the door. Necessaire's The Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 is a great one to keep on hand.
Tend and mend the nails and cuticles
Even if you're not one to get regular manicures, you should be sure to maintain your cuticles and nails. Frayed, unkempt cuticles and broken, brittle nails can age the hands.
Every week, commit yourself to the following: trim, file, clean, and buff the nails. This will help keep the nail healthy, and avoid snags or breakage. As for daily nail care, you'll want to keep the cuticles hydrated and well-maintained.
The cuticle is the protective barrier where the nail bed and skin meet, so you need daily cuticle care if you want healthy, strong nails. "It's important to care for the entire nail area so that your nails stay healthy in general," says board-certified holistic dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D.
The good news is that oiling your cuticles can be a fairly simple process: Just grab whatever multitasking oil you have on hand (be it for the body, face, hair, whatever), and gently massage it along the cuticle and nail bed. I do it with mindbodygreen's dry body oil when I'm applying it on my body—it's very lightweight and has a fast dry-down time, so it doesn't leave my fingers goopy.
The takeaway
It's time to start thinking about the skin on your hands like you do the face. You certainly don't have to start a 10-step routine, but folding in smart topicals can make a huge difference.
The base of the routine should be a hydrating hand wash, healthy aging hand cream, and sunscreen—and then you can use more potent measures like AHAs, retinols, or even LED tools. Once you've mastered that, you can move on to neck care.
