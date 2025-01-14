Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year

However, when the venting stops, you might be left with no plan to workshop the problem at hand. To prevent this, "You want to do two things," he says. "[First], you want to find someone who does allow you to share a little bit about what you're going through. It is important for you to feel validated, but at a certain point in the conversation, you ideally want the person you're talking to to help broaden your perspective." Essentially, be selective about who you vent to, and make sure you aren't just wallowing together with no plan of action.