mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Mental Health
How To Create New Year's Resolutions Based On Your Deepest Values

How To Create New Year's Resolutions Based On Your Deepest Values

Erin Ayala, PhD, LP, CMPC
Licensed Psychologist By Erin Ayala, PhD, LP, CMPC
Licensed Psychologist
Erin Alaya PhD, LP, CMPC is a Licensed Psychologist who specializes in health and sport psychology. She is also a Certified Mental Performance Consultant.
(Last Used: 1/4/21) Why Goals and New Years Resolutions Aren't Enough--Especially in 2021

Image by mbg creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 7, 2021 — 23:05 PM

At the start of the New Year, many people write down their resolutions that identify what they want to achieve. Spend more time with loved ones, limit time behind screens, practice more yoga, and the list goes on.

Changing habits is hard, and many people appreciate a new calendar year because it can represent a new chapter or a blank slate. This feeling is arguably an important one following 2020, especially. The events of last year have affected stress levels, motivation, and the ability for many people to meet goals. Though it may be tempting to forget it and move on, 2021 resolutions will be meaningless if they aren’t informed by the challenges of 2020, and what we have learned from them

Start by identifying your values.

To prepare for the next chapter, we need to step back and spend time intentionally reflecting on what is important to us in life—and why. In other words, we need to identify our values in order to set the stage for the coming year. Values are the foundation to many of our behaviors, actions, thoughts, and feelings. They serve as our guide on how to respond when life gets messy.

Scholars who have done work in this area (e.g. Brené Brown), note the importance of identifying two or three values to guide everyday actions—not 10 or 20. When we select more than two or three values, it becomes difficult to keep them a priority. Fortunately, there are some helpful resources available online that are designed for this very activity. Before you solidify your New Year's resolutions for 2021, print off this worksheet and commit to finding your top two values in life.

Start by circling the top 10 or 20 values that stick out to you initially. From there, categorize them based on their similarities to one another. Ask yourself: Is this what I’m working toward when I’m at my best? Is this what I reflect on when I’m in challenging situations or need to make tough decisions?

If you find yourself stuck, consider whether it’s your value or whether you feel like it should be your value because of messages from other people or environments. Focus on you. 

Then, reflect on some of your most difficult and most joyful moments of 2020. When we have a strong emotional reaction to something that has happened in our life, that is a strong sign that the event is somehow tied to our values. Use those moments and reactions to help you determine your top values. Ultimately, you will want to identify the common denominators that inform the other values you circled. This can be a long process due to the amount of self-reflection involved, but it’s an important one, so stick with it.

Advertisement

Find (and create) a connection between your values and resolutions.

Let’s use the common New Year’s resolution of working out, as an example. If this is a potential resolution for you (or has been in the past), ask yourself why it is important to you. Place yourself in the shoes of a curious toddler who continues to ask "why?" until you find the underlying value. Perhaps, you want to work out regularly because you value your health. Maybe you want to work out more often because it allows you to be the parent or partner you want to be; in this case, the underlying value could be family. For others, working out may be a vehicle for teamwork or community. The goal here is to find your “why” and let that serve as your foundation--it’s not necessarily the resolution itself that is most important.

Once you know what your top values are, then you can create resolutions you know and love. Return to the question: When I show up as my best self, in a way that is important and meaningful to me, what does that look like? The response is where you want to start for your 2021 goals.

If your resolutions are important to you personally and they truly reflect who you want to be in the New Year, you'll be well on your way to a meaningful 2021.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Erin Ayala, PhD, LP, CMPC
Erin Ayala, PhD, LP, CMPC Licensed Psychologist
Erin Ayala, PhD, LP, CMPC, is a Licensed Psychologist who specializes in health and sport psychology. She is a Certified Mental Performance Consultant through the Association of Applied...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

What This GI Is Doing To Make Gut-Healthy Changes In The New Year

Abby Moore
What This GI Is Doing To Make Gut-Healthy Changes In The New Year
Integrative Health

Wake Up Stressed? Try Putting This In Your Water First Thing

Jamie Schneider
Wake Up Stressed? Try Putting This In Your Water First Thing
$59.99

Guided Visualizations

With Emily Fletcher
Guided Visualizations
Integrative Health

Can You Take A Magnesium Supplement Every Day? We Asked A Dietitian

Emma Loewe
Can You Take A Magnesium Supplement Every Day? We Asked A Dietitian
Meditation

How To Blend Mindfulness Into Your Day, From 3 Well-Being Experts

Tara Stiles
How To Blend Mindfulness Into Your Day, From 3 Well-Being Experts
Love

3 Ways To Hold Your Partner Accountable As They Set New Goals

Abby Moore
3 Ways To Hold Your Partner Accountable As They Set New Goals
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

An Easy 3-Step Guide To Strength Train Your Skin (Yes, Really)

Alexandra Engler
An Easy 3-Step Guide To Strength Train Your Skin (Yes, Really)
Beauty

Yikes: 6 Sneaky Nail Mistakes Keeping You From Long & Strong Tips

Jamie Schneider
Yikes: 6 Sneaky Nail Mistakes Keeping You From Long & Strong Tips
Sex

There Are At Least 24 Types Of Orgasms: Here's How To Explore Each One

Kelly Gonsalves
There Are At Least 24 Types Of Orgasms: Here's How To Explore Each One
Recipes

This Vegan Take On A Classic British Breakfast Will Also Use Up Your Leftovers

Eliza Sullivan
This Vegan Take On A Classic British Breakfast Will Also Use Up Your Leftovers
Motivation

How To Reframe Your Fitness Resolutions So They're Motivating, Not Shaming

Helen Phelan
How To Reframe Your Fitness Resolutions So They're Motivating, Not Shaming
Integrative Health

Why 2020 Changed The Way We Think About The Body's "Master Regulatory System"

Emma Loewe
Why 2020 Changed The Way We Think About The Body's "Master Regulatory System"
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-set-successful-resolutions-from-performance-psychologist

Your article and new folder have been saved!