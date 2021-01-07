To prepare for the next chapter, we need to step back and spend time intentionally reflecting on what is important to us in life—and why. In other words, we need to identify our values in order to set the stage for the coming year. Values are the foundation to many of our behaviors, actions, thoughts, and feelings. They serve as our guide on how to respond when life gets messy.

Scholars who have done work in this area (e.g. Brené Brown), note the importance of identifying two or three values to guide everyday actions—not 10 or 20. When we select more than two or three values, it becomes difficult to keep them a priority. Fortunately, there are some helpful resources available online that are designed for this very activity. Before you solidify your New Year's resolutions for 2021, print off this worksheet and commit to finding your top two values in life.

Start by circling the top 10 or 20 values that stick out to you initially. From there, categorize them based on their similarities to one another. Ask yourself: Is this what I’m working toward when I’m at my best? Is this what I reflect on when I’m in challenging situations or need to make tough decisions?

If you find yourself stuck, consider whether it’s your value or whether you feel like it should be your value because of messages from other people or environments. Focus on you.

Then, reflect on some of your most difficult and most joyful moments of 2020. When we have a strong emotional reaction to something that has happened in our life, that is a strong sign that the event is somehow tied to our values. Use those moments and reactions to help you determine your top values. Ultimately, you will want to identify the common denominators that inform the other values you circled. This can be a long process due to the amount of self-reflection involved, but it’s an important one, so stick with it.