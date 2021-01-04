mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
I'm An Ayurvedic Doctor: Here's How I'm Digesting The Lessons Of 2020

I'm An Ayurvedic Doctor: Here's How I'm Digesting The Lessons Of 2020

Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D.
Physician and Ayurveda Expert By Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D.
Physician and Ayurveda Expert
Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D. is an Ayurveda Wellness Expert, certified plant-based professional and a certified yoga therapist on a mission to bridge the gap between Western and Eastern medicine.
Peaceful Woman With Shiny Confetti On Meadow

Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy

January 4, 2021 — 22:22 PM

According to Ayurveda, every aspect of our lives—our relationships, career, daily routines, home environment, etc.—affects our health. It's from this place of connection that we can start to notice how everything that’s outside of us sets off reactions within us.

By this logic, if we aren’t processing our outer experiences, they can build up and lead to physical discomfort, illness, and even chronic disease.

This was especially true in 2020, a year like no other that was filled with so many new experiences… experiences most of never dreamed we would have: Wearing masks, social-distancing, carrying hand sanitizer everywhere, canceling travel, and postponing family celebrations. Virtual drinks, dates, coffee, work, and school.

And so as we move into a new year, I'm working to digest all the experiences that 2020 had in store. As I go, I'm considering what is worth keeping and integrating, and what should be eliminated.

These five Ayurvedic lessons are definitely worth carrying forward into 2021 and beyond. I hope they serve you as you reflect, process, and plan.

Lesson #1: We are all connected.

Humans are made from the same five elements as the rest of the Universe: space, air, fire, water, and earth. Thus, we are connected to everything in nature. The essence of Ayurveda is that when we start to live in harmony with the natural world, we will have optimal health.

In this global pandemic, Mother Earth told us she had enough… that she needed to rest and heal. And so the entire world came to a stop, quite literally.

When we internalize this lesson that what we do affects everyone and everything, we can make choices that are good for our health, good for all living beings, and good for the planet.

Advertisement

Lesson #2: Relationships matter.

As I mentioned above, according to Ayurveda, every aspect of life—including our relationships—affects our health. And indeed, studies have shown that people who have supportive, close relationships tend to have lower levels of inflammation compared to people who don’t.

In this new world of social distancing, many of us have had to contend with intense feelings of isolation and loneliness. But we've also been given an opportunity to reflect on all of the relationships we do have and consider which ones support our health. The pandemic has given us time and space to think about which relationships we want to keep and which ones we are ready to release. 

Lesson #3: Nature is healing.

In 2020, nature was one of the few places we could go to get a breath of fresh air, bask in the sunlight, and feel the earth in our hands and between our toes. Many cultures throughout time have considered nature to be healing. In Ayurveda, ir is thought to provide fresh prana, or life force energy, which is essential to health. The three main sources of prana are the air, the sun, and the earth, and this life force energy flows through our systems with every breath that we take outdoors.

Lesson #4: Breath is powerful medicine.

The breath and the nervous system are connected on many levels. In high school biology, you probably heard the example of a caveman running from a lion which would activate the acute stress response or “fight-flight-freeze”, which prepares the body to defend and protect itself by raising the breath and heart rate. When the threat is gone, the parasympathetic nervous system takes over and creates the “rest-digest” or relaxation response. The breath and heart rate slow down and the body begins to repair and rejuvenate itself.⁣⁣

In other words, the nervous system has a direct effect on the breath. And the reverse is also true. By changing the pattern of your breath, you can affect your nervous system, which in turn, changes the physiology of your body and your mind.⁣ And that is a powerful medicine that you can access anywhere, anytime, regardless of what’s going on in the outside world.

Advertisement

Lesson #5: The real healer is within.

Ayurveda is first and foremost about re-learning to listen to your inner wisdom. In a noisy world, it’s not always easy to do this. But, now more than ever, it's important to set aside time to get quiet enough to hear the whispers coming from within you.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D.
Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D. Physician and Ayurveda Expert
Avanti Kumar-Singh, is an Ayurveda Wellness Expert on a mission to show how Ayurveda is a health catalyst to achieve optimal wellness in modern life. After receiving her Bachelor's in...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2021 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2021 Of Them All
Spirituality

How 2021 Will Change The World, According To Vedic Astrology

Katy Jane, Ph.D.
How 2021 Will Change The World, According To Vedic Astrology
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Beauty

I Have Sensitive Skin & This Is The Only Exfoliator I Trust

Alexandra Engler
I Have Sensitive Skin & This Is The Only Exfoliator I Trust
Functional Food

Are Tannins In Tea Beneficial Or Problematic? Here's What Science Says

Lindsay Boyers
Are Tannins In Tea Beneficial Or Problematic? Here's What Science Says
Spirituality

Why This Day In January Is Know As The Astrological "Day Of Miracles"

The AstroTwins
Why This Day In January Is Know As The Astrological "Day Of Miracles"
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

5 Delicious Mediterranean Diet Side Dishes That Are Sure To Satisfy

Sarah Regan
5 Delicious Mediterranean Diet Side Dishes That Are Sure To Satisfy
Food Trends

This Is The No. 1 Best Diet Overall (Again), According To New Report

Eliza Sullivan
This Is The No. 1 Best Diet Overall (Again), According To New Report
Beauty

This Common Skin Care Item Is Actually Exfoliating Your Skin

Alexandra Engler
This Common Skin Care Item Is Actually Exfoliating Your Skin
Routines

Supercharge Your Core & Posture With This 8-Minute Pilates Routine

Helen Phelan
Supercharge Your Core & Posture With This 8-Minute Pilates Routine
Mental Health

Why A Psychologist Says 2021 Should Be The Year We Play Like Kids Again

Emma Loewe
Why A Psychologist Says 2021 Should Be The Year We Play Like Kids Again
Integrative Health

Pairing CBD With This Food Might Make It More Effective

Emma Loewe
Pairing CBD With This Food Might Make It More Effective
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ayurvedic-doctor-on-how-to-digest-lessons-of-2020

Your article and new folder have been saved!