Licensed Psychologist

Erin Ayala, PhD, LP, CMPC, is a Licensed Psychologist who specializes in health and sport psychology. She is a Certified Mental Performance Consultant through the Association of Applied Sport Psychology and is listed as a licensed mental health provider on the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s Mental Health Registry. Ayala approaches her work with clients in a holistic manner, recognizing that daily life, health, and athletic performance are often intertwined.

She completed her undergraduate degree in Psychology and Women’s Studies from St. Catherine University, followed by her doctoral degree in Counseling Psychology from the University at Albany in Albany, New York. She has worked with athletes in college counseling, career counseling, medical centers, inpatient psychiatry, and community mental health over the past several years.