Integrative Health

Graduates Call This Program "Phenomenal" For Anyone Passionate About Health

Emma Loewe
Author:
Emma Loewe
October 16, 2024
Emma Loewe
By Emma Loewe
mbg Contributor
Emma Loewe is the former Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen. She is the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us" and the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care." Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,500 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes.
Woman outside in the flowers
Image by Lucas Ottone / Stocksy
October 16, 2024

Every day, people set new health and well-being intentions. And health coaches are there to help make them happen.

Health coaching is the process of setting people up to achieve tangible wellness goals. Along the way, coaches provide qualified support, guidance, and intel to help clients feel their absolute best. Equal parts teachers and cheerleaders, health coaches are an increasingly essential part of the health care system.

To become a certified health coach, you'll need to complete a coaching program (preferably one that is approved by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching), conduct hours of practice sessions with clients, and pass a board exam. The process is rigorous, but mindbodygreen's Health Coaching Program makes it as rewarding as possible.

Health Coaching Certification

A best-in-class, board certified curriculum grounded in a holistic approach to healing.

Designed around the principles of holistic health coaching, mbg's NBHWC-approved program is taught by world-class faculty on a flexible schedule. Over 20 weeks, students learn not only how to start a career in health coaching but how to be in more supportive relationships with other people—a lifelong skill that can be used in any situation.

Among a handful of other coaching programs out there, HCC is a standout option for a few reasons: Grads note that the faculty is unmatched and the cutting-edge curriculum is constantly evolving.

The alumni network is diverse and supportive; the class materials are top-notch; and the guided practice sessions give students the confidence to start their own coaching businesses. It's also a great option for those who are looking to take control of their own health.

In the words of recent graduates, here are a few reasons this special program is a cut above the rest:

1.

This was what I really needed to begin manifesting my dream career

"The mindbodygreen course is phenomenal!! Having had a few years of novice health coaching experience already, I found that this was what I really needed to begin manifesting my dream career. Having been a brief part of a competitor program, I can say without a shadow of a doubt that the depth of preparation the course and instructors overall give you at MBG is unparalleled.

"A few months after the program ended, almost the entirety of my department was laid off. In just a couple of weeks thereafter, I was able to take on a full-time Health Improvement Coach role at a different company and I owe that incredible gift to mindbodygreen."

Misha

2.

It's hard to summarize the magic of this course

"Signing up for and completing the mbg Health Coaching course was the best decision I have ever made. Period. It has not only informed how I coach, but how I move through personal relationships. I learned how to be more mindful, more present, and a better listener. Going into this course, I thought I was going to learn how to coach people (by giving advice), but what I learned far exceeded my expectations. The skills and strategies that I learned will help me to support clients and empower them to make changes based on their own knowledge, intuition, and personal skill set.

"It's hard to summarize the magic of this course. I was challenged, supported, and empowered, and I am well on my way to developing a successful business as a health coach."

—Deborah

3.

Highly recommend this program

"This program was fantastic from day one! Not only did we learn in-depth knowledge about coaching principles and strategies, but we got to try out what we learned in real-time, in a safe place, where we were supported by amazing faculty! Highly recommend this program."

—Erin

4.

The program has been so beneficial to my growth

"The mindbodygreen Health Coaching program has been so beneficial to my growth and ability to help others on their wellness journey. Being able to learn from professionals in the field, and interacting with others who also have a passion for well-being was both an honor and a gift."

—Teralyn

5.

Jump in. No fear

"I almost passed on this course for the sole reason that it required Practical Skill Assessments and I had to get my own clients for these assessments. As they say, your biggest successes are found just outside your comfort zone, and I can attest to it. I grew so much as a coach, but also as a person during this course. Regardless of whether you want to be a coach or not, this course will teach you how to relate to and listen to your fellow man in ways that will enrich your life. Jump in. No fear."

—Curt

Health Coaching Certification

A best-in-class, board certified curriculum grounded in a holistic approach to healing.

Learn more about HCC and how to sign up for the next cohort here, and read a more in-depth review of the program here.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

