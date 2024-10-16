Graduates Call This Program "Phenomenal" For Anyone Passionate About Health

"I almost passed on this course for the sole reason that it required Practical Skill Assessments and I had to get my own clients for these assessments. As they say, your biggest successes are found just outside your comfort zone, and I can attest to it. I grew so much as a coach, but also as a person during this course. Regardless of whether you want to be a coach or not, this course will teach you how to relate to and listen to your fellow man in ways that will enrich your life. Jump in. No fear."