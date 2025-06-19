In a lot of ways, sweet potato and squash were Largeman-Roth's most surprising suggestions, though when you slow down to think about the flavor profiles and textures, it makes a whole lot more sense. "These naturally sweet and starchy veggies make a nice addition to smoothies," she says. "Start with just ½ cup cooked, or your smoothie may get too thick." They're also sources of beta-carotene, which helps support immunity.