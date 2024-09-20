If you struggle to drink enough water during the day, celery juice can be an alternative to making sure you're getting enough fluids. "Celery juice can be an easy way to help you meet your hydration goals without adding lots of sugar to your diet," says Amanda Sauceda, RDN. "That's because celery juice is almost 95% water!" That high water content is exactly why it's so good for juicing, adds Abby Cannon, R.D.