If you walk into a modern-day wellness cafe, you’ll likely find a few things upon arrival: quinoa somewhere on the menu, plenty of plant-based protein options, and what many people refer to as “wellness lattes.”

In short, a wellness latte is a milk-based blend infused with ingredients that benefit your well-being in some way (hence, wellness latte). But you don't have to drop some coin on these (often very pricey) beverages; these three cafe-grade recipes will turn your kitchen into a wellness cafe in mere minutes.