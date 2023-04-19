3 Easy Wellness Latte Recipes For Sleep, Skin, & More
If you walk into a modern-day wellness cafe, you’ll likely find a few things upon arrival: quinoa somewhere on the menu, plenty of plant-based protein options, and what many people refer to as “wellness lattes.”
In short, a wellness latte is a milk-based blend infused with ingredients that benefit your well-being in some way (hence, wellness latte). But you don't have to drop some coin on these (often very pricey) beverages; these three cafe-grade recipes will turn your kitchen into a wellness cafe in mere minutes.
For the coffee lovers: A chocolate collagen mocha
First up, we have a delicious and nutrient-rich mocha that’s packed with collagen, biotin, hyaluronic acid, and more. The secret ingredient: mindbodygreen's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ (spoiler: You'll be seeing this addition throughout the following recipes as well, so it would be smart to stock up).
This collagen powder comes unflavored and naturally sweetened with organic cocoa powder and monk fruit extract—the latter delivers a rich, chocolatey flavor that perfectly shakes up a classic latte.
What you'll need:
- 1 to 2 shots espresso
- 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- 1½ cups milk of choice
- Optional: 1 tablespoon sweetener of choice
- Electric whisk (like this $10 option from Amazon)
Method:
- First, you'll want to heat up your milk. If you're using alternative milk, you may want to opt for oat milk, as it froths up a bit better than almond or soy.
- Then add your espresso and your sugar-free chocolate collagen powder. The latter is what makes this beverage so frothy without an actual milk frother. (Just check out this video: This collagen powder seriously froths up like a dream.)
- Whisk the blend together using your electric whisk, making sure to mix at the bottom of the beverage and toward the top for an extra-fluffy layer.
- Finally, add your sweetener of choice, if you like a softer flavor. Because mbg's chocolate collagen powder is made with premium organic cocoa powder and organic monk fruit extract, it already offers a rich, smooth flavor—so you might want to skip the added sweetener, anyway.
For those who need to wind down: A super-packed golden milk latte
This warm, ancient Ayurvedic beverage is the perfect addition to any relaxing evening regimen. As integrative neurologist Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D., previously writes for mbg: "Once you've tried golden milk, you'll be hooked on the way it settles your mind and body at the end of the day and invites your entire being to relax and let go of any worries as you drift off to sleep."
What you’ll need:
- 1 cup milk of choice (coconut milk makes it a tad sweeter!)
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 scoop of unflavored mbg beauty & gut collagen+
- Pinch black pepper
- Optional ingredients: pinch of ground cinnamon, pinch of ground cardamom, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 teaspoon coconut oil
Method:
- Blend all ingredients together. You can use a countertop blender or an immersion blender if you have one.
- Warm in a saucepan on the stove, simmering (don't let it boil) for 15 minutes.
- Transfer to your favorite mug and enjoy!
For those who need a cold refreshment: An iced matcha latte
If you need an energy boost without the coffee jitters, give matcha a shot. See, matcha technically has 70 milligrams of caffeine, while brewed coffee has 96 milligrams. Yes, it's still a nice-sized caffeine portion, but matcha also comes loaded with L-theanine, an energy-boosting amino acid that can make you feel calmer cognitively1.
That's why people who drink matcha often report a sustained energy burst minus the sleepy crash later on. And when you add collagen, you’ll get an even frothier latte with added skin benefits.* Plus, the earthy flavors blend together perfectly.
What you'll need:
- matcha powder (our favorite is from Golde)
- ½ cup milk of choice
- 1 scoop mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+
- ½ cup warm water
- a blender
Method:
- First, you'll want to bring some water to a boil, then let it sit for five minutes.
- Next, add your water, matcha, milk, and collagen powder to the blender.
- Blend until smooth and pour into your cup.
- Optional: Add a dash of cinnamon powder to your latte for extra flavor.
- Note: If iced beverages are your go-to, feel free to use cold milk instead and toss a few ice cubes into your cup before pouring your latte.
The takeaway
Wellness lattes typically provide some kind of health benefit, from smooth, hydrated skin, to blood sugar support, to balanced digestion and more. If you want to take any of those benefits to next level, simply add a multifaceted collagen powder to your blend.* If you want to learn more about the benefits of collagen supplements, check out this guide; you'll start a daily ritual in no time.
