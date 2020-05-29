In the thick of a global pandemic, many of us are trying to discover how we can support our immune systems. There are plenty of avenues to consider (think foods, herbs, supplements, and mindful movement, to name a few), but according to Harvard Medical Director, Jeffrey Rediger, M.D., the concept is simple: "We have all these immune cells who want to do their jobs properly, we just need to give them the right conditions," he tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Our bodies are on our side—we just have to help them out a bit.

While optimizing immunity is no easy feat, there is a scientifically-backed way to set the stage: firing up the vagus nerve. Because this nerve runs from the base of the brain through the neck and branches out in the chest all the way down to the abdomen, it touches almost all of our major organs. Long story short, stimulating this nerve is important, and it's a crucial way to support immunity. The best part? You don't need anything other than your own body (and mind) to get started.

In fact, stimulating this nerve is actually easier than you think; here, Rediger offers three ways to fire up the vagus nerve, so you can focus on strengthening your immune system: