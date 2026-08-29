The 3 Supplements Worth Taking In Your 30s, From An RD
One minute, you’re in your 20s and your joints don’t creak getting out of bed, sleep comes easier (and more deeply), and your skin just seems to bounce back. Then, you hit your 30s. And things don’t change all at once, many people start to notice that some things about their health and body don’t quite function the way they once used to.
For me, I noticed it most in how my body (and sleep patterns) respond to any amount of alcohol consumption. For others, it may be increased soreness from workouts or fine lines around the eyes. How do you combat this? To start, adjusting your diet (here’s how) and staying consistent with your exercise routine (follow these tips) are crucial starting points. But supplements also play a role.
It’s more important than ever to choose supplements that align with your health goals. Here, I’m breaking down 3 of my top supplement recommendations for women in their 30s based on what you’re looking to address.
For muscles & brain health…
Beginning in your 30s, your body starts to lose 3-5% of its muscle mass each decade, as the process of building new muscle (muscle protein synthesis slows). In addition to a solid strength training routine that includes working all major muscle groups at least two days a week, taking a creatine supplement can support muscle mass.
Creatine is one of the most researched supplements. Decades of data shows that it helps people (of all ages and fitness levels) build more muscle from strength training than exercise alone. Building this lean mass now helps everything from pregnancy to perimenopause and long-term physical health.* Plus, research shows that creatine also helps reduce fat mass and combat muscle soreness.
More and more research shows that creatine plays a positive role in brain health. It supports mental energy, memory, learning, and healthy brain aging.*
The good news is a 5-gram-a-day dose of creatine monohydrate supports both muscle and brain.* To get even more cognitive benefits, mindbodygreen’s creatine brain+ also includes 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline—a neuronutrient that provides additional memory and attention span support.*
For stress & sleep…
If you’re someone who always feels wired yet tired, a magnesium-based supplement may be for you.
Magnesium is often referred to as the anti-stress mineral, as it helps calm the nervous system. One way it does so is by activating neurotransmitters that help you feel relaxed. This includes one known as GABA, which helps create that internal sense of calm. Research shows that boosting GABA's actions also improves sleep quality1.
Taking a magnesium supplement an hour or so before bed and help quiet your mind and your muscles—putting you in a more zen state to be able to fall asleep.*
We recommend this berry-flavored magnesium powder that also includes tart cherry extract. Tart cherries are bursting with antioxidants that are beneficial for sleep and exercise recovery.*
For youthful skin….
To help combat fine lines and aging skin, look no further than a collagen powder. That’s right: collagen supplements work. Research shows that ingesting hydrolyzed collagen peptides can, in fact, support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density2, especially for aging skin.*
Collagen peptides help promote the body’s natural collagen production.* As your collagen production decreases about 1% a year3 after your mid-20s, your skin needs all the help it can get!
This collagen powder provides 17.7 grams of collagen peptides (a beneficial amount for your skin and achy joints) along with hyaluronic acid (to support hydration), vitamin E, vitamin C, biotin, and L-glutamine.* It’s the perfect addition to your morning coffee or yogurt bowl.
The takeaway
Your 30s are a great time to start tailoring your supplement routine to your specific health goals. These three supplements address common concerns that I frequently hear women mention. These ingredients are complementary and can be combined within the same supplement stack.