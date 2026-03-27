I’m someone who was never fearful of crossing the threshold into her 30s, and I naively thought that nothing would really change. I mean, I’m in the best physical shape of my life (thanks to consistent strength training over the years). I’ve fine-tuned my eating habits to best support my metabolic health. And, I’ve always taken pride in how I balance those healthy habits while enjoying myself socially, like with fun dinners and drinks out. What could go wrong?