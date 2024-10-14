Advertisement
3 Subtle Changes To Make Your Home Better For Your Skin Health
If you've solidified your topical routine and optimized your diet for skin health, let me recommend a new area of improvement: your home. There's no doubt that your environment impacts your complexion, yet the home often gets overlooked—but no longer!
Here, find three home upgrades that will leave your skin glowing in 2024. Call it the intersection of interior design and beauty.
Opt for silk or satin pillowcases
Silk and satin pillowcases help prevent excess tugging on your facial skin and hair. The result? Fewer sleep-induced fine lines (also called "pillow lines") and significantly less frizz in the morning. These are pricier than your average pillow cover, but you don’t have to overhaul every cushion—just the one you sleep on.
For budget-friendly options, you can always stick with satin, like the $19 Kitsch Satin Pillowcase (which comes in plenty of gorgeous shades). If you want to invest, try the Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for a luxurious, cooling feel.
RELATED READ: Satin vs. Silk: Is One Material Better for Your Hair?
Install a shower and sink filter
Filtered water isn't just for drinking—it's for skin health too. Depending on where you live, you may have high levels of drying chemicals, like chlorine, in your water that can take a toll on skin and hair health over time.
The answer: Invest in water filters for your shower and sink, if you can. While these gadgets can be a tad pricey, experts say it's a worthwhile investment; plus, you can take them with you wherever you move.
Here, find our favorite shower filters for your consideration. If you're on the hunt for a sink option, the Filterbaby Skincare Filter 2.0 is my personal go-to (and it's super easy to install).
Place a humidifier in your room
Dry air can lead to increased skin irritation and stubborn texture. This happens through a process called transepidermal water loss (TEWL)1, in which water literally evaporates from your skin; this can lead to a damaged skin barrier, resulting in a host of skin concerns, from bumps to flakes to sensitivity and more.
One way to combat TEWL is to place a humidifier in your room or on your bedside, which will keep the environment from robbing your skin of precious moisture. This won't be necessary for everyone, but it's worth considering if you live in a dry climate or battle dry skin regularly.
A note on humidifiers and mold
The takeaway
Your home environment undeniably plays a role in your skin health. To make your nest more aligned with a glowing complexion, consider adding silk or satin pillowcases, shower or sink filters, and (maybe) a humidifier to your home. Here, more ways to optimize your home décor for ultimate well-being.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel