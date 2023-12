Finding a [home] with so many pre-existing details already built in was a real treat. I wanted to have the original aspects of the brownstone, like the wall and ceiling moldings, continue to be some of the main focal points of the space. So, I decided to keep my furniture pieces more minimal. This also means that I can bring in beautiful temporary items (like fresh-cut flowers or handmade soaps) without making the space feel overfilled or too cluttered. These things get consumed or die, and I can change the temporary items I bring in based on my mood, the season, etc.