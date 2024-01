As you may know already, humidifiers can cause mold if not cleaned or placed properly. "Mold is a living organism that needs two things to thrive: a food source (such as dust or organic materials like insulation and drywall) and water (a leak, a spill, or any area that has humidity levels above 60%)," mold remediation expert Michael Rubino previously explained on mindbodygreen . For these reasons, if you do use a humidifier, it's important to fill it with filtered water, clean it regularly , and only run it when your home's air is actually dry (less than 50% humidity).