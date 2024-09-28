Advertisement
Quick Natural Hair Styling Tips To Help You Put Down The Hot Tools
We don't often use the term sensitive when describing hair, but we should: Just like some people have sensitive skin, some hair types are more prone to strand damage than others. This is especially true when it comes to hot tools.
If you know your lengths are suffering from blowouts and hot tools, you should put your routine on "repair mode." One way to do so: Find a way to style your natural texture that actually satisfies you. To come, a few tips to start your styling journey off right:
Start styling when your hair is sopping wet
In fact, some pros even recommend the bowl method—dipping your strands in a bowl of water, applying styling products, and squishing the hair in an effort to evenly distribute the products.
"Some curly hair can have difficulty absorbing moisture, so by dunking it into the water you are ensuring extra time to give the strands an extra boost of moisture," explains celebrity stylist Harry Josh.
If you don't want to dunk your hair in a bowl of water, just spritz your hair until it's wet before applying products and twisting, scrunching, shaking, etc.
Style for sleep
One issue you may run into when embracing your natural hair texture is the bedhead that follows each morning. For anyone who skips a daily wash, it's tempting to fine-tune your strands with a hot tool if you wake up with broken or bent shapes.
However, you may be able to prevent the cowlicks if you sleep strategically—meaning, you protect your strands at night.
You can opt for the pineapple method (aka, gathering your hair in a scrunchie on the top of your head), sleep on a silk or satin pillowcase, wear a silk bonnet, or tie your hair in a loose braid at night.
Do a monthly scalp detox
Anyone who uses hair care products, be it leave-in conditioner, dry shampoo, styling creams, etc., will have some buildup on their strands and scalp—it's simply unavoidable. When this buildup accumulates, however, you may start to see your natural hair looking dull or lacking bounce.
The remedy: a monthly scalp detox. Now, the exact cadence will vary depending on your scalp situation and hair type, but the general principle is the same: Get rid of buildup gently, then rehydrate your scalp.
You have a variety of options to choose from, including scalp scrubs, chemical exfoliating treatments, detox serums, and more. Not sure which treatment is right for you? Read our full scalp detox guide here.
The takeaway
Some strands are more sensitive to heat damage than others. If your hair doesn't cope well with hot tools, the first step to revival is to embrace your natural texture and learn how to style it in a way that makes you happy. For more ways to revive heat-damaged hair, check out this guide.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel