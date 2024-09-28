Skip to Content
Beauty

Quick Natural Hair Styling Tips To Help You Put Down The Hot Tools

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
September 28, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
woman with wavy hair in the sun
Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy
September 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We don't often use the term sensitive when describing hair, but we should: Just like some people have sensitive skin, some hair types are more prone to strand damage than others. This is especially true when it comes to hot tools. 

If you know your lengths are suffering from blowouts and hot tools, you should put your routine on "repair mode." One way to do so: Find a way to style your natural texture that actually satisfies you. To come, a few tips to start your styling journey off right: 

1.

Start styling when your hair is sopping wet

If you have wavy, curly, or coily strands and notice your texture tends to frizz up, you might be styling your hair when it's too dry. It sounds strange, but the wetter the better when it comes to defining your shape. 

In fact, some pros even recommend the bowl method—dipping your strands in a bowl of water, applying styling products, and squishing the hair in an effort to evenly distribute the products. 

"Some curly hair can have difficulty absorbing moisture, so by dunking it into the water you are ensuring extra time to give the strands an extra boost of moisture," explains celebrity stylist Harry Josh

If you don't want to dunk your hair in a bowl of water, just spritz your hair until it's wet before applying products and twisting, scrunching, shaking, etc. 

2.

Style for sleep

One issue you may run into when embracing your natural hair texture is the bedhead that follows each morning. For anyone who skips a daily wash, it's tempting to fine-tune your strands with a hot tool if you wake up with broken or bent shapes. 

However, you may be able to prevent the cowlicks if you sleep strategically—meaning, you protect your strands at night. 

You can opt for the pineapple method (aka, gathering your hair in a scrunchie on the top of your head), sleep on a silk or satin pillowcase, wear a silk bonnet, or tie your hair in a loose braid at night. 

3.

Do a monthly scalp detox

Anyone who uses hair care products, be it leave-in conditioner, dry shampoo, styling creams, etc., will have some buildup on their strands and scalp—it's simply unavoidable. When this buildup accumulates, however, you may start to see your natural hair looking dull or lacking bounce. 

The remedy: a monthly scalp detox. Now, the exact cadence will vary depending on your scalp situation and hair type, but the general principle is the same: Get rid of buildup gently, then rehydrate your scalp. 

You have a variety of options to choose from, including scalp scrubs, chemical exfoliating treatments, detox serums, and more. Not sure which treatment is right for you? Read our full scalp detox guide here.

The takeaway

Some strands are more sensitive to heat damage than others. If your hair doesn't cope well with hot tools, the first step to revival is to embrace your natural texture and learn how to style it in a way that makes you happy. For more ways to revive heat-damaged hair, check out this guide.

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

