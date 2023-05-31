If you have wavy, curly, or coily strands and notice your texture tends to frizz up, you might be styling your hair when it’s too dry. It sounds strange, but the wetter the better when it comes to defining your shape.

In fact, some pros even recommend the bowl method—dipping your strands in a bowl of water, applying styling products, and squishing the hair in effort to evenly distribute the products.

“Some curly hair can have difficulty absorbing moisture, so by dunking it into the water you are ensuring extra time to give the strands an extra boost of moisture,” explains celebrity stylist Harry Josh.

If you don’t want to dunk your hair in a bowl of water, just spritz your hair until it’s wet before applying products and twisting, scrunching, shaking, etc.