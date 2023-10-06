3 Things You Can Do In Your 30s For Tighter Skin In Your 60s

First up, microcurrent treatments. You can get a microcurrent facial to reap these benefits or invest in an at-home microcurrent tool;the latter may be more cost-effective if you plan on keeping this ritual around.

"Microcurrent is a very tiny electrical current that mimics your body's own natural pulses. What that means is our brains use currents to communicate through our neurological pathways, where it's constantly sending signals. What we're doing with this technology is mimicking those currents and delivering them to our facial muscles," says biomedical engineer and holistic skin care expert Pooja Johari, M.S., founder of 7E Wellness. These pulses, she notes, stimulate our muscles to act younger. "The thing is, the facial muscles can't tell whether the signal is coming from the brain or this device."

It also works by stimulating and strengthening the muscles. "It stimulates the facial muscles underneath the skin, which will help to improve the facial contour, tone the skin, and reduce wrinkles," says celebrity esthetician Shani Darden about microcurrent facials.

And you don’t have to wait for wrinkles to show up to use these tools. "Microcurrent devices are best utilized for prevention and maintenance and therefore can be started as early as your 20s," board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, M.D. previously told mbg.

See, you lose 1% of collagen per year starting in your mid-20s, which can manifest in fine lines and sagging skin over time. So the sooner the better for collagen support.

