If You're Dealing With Crepey Skin, Stop Doing These 3 Things

If you’ve been using harsh scrubs on your face or body, you might be making the fragile, crepey skin even worse. This doesn’t mean you should avoid exfoliating in general; however, you should pick another way to slough off dead skin.

Your best bet? Alpha-hydroxy acids, or AHAs for short. “AHAs dissolve the bonds that hold dull, dead skin cells on the surface of the skin so the skin will gently shed, revealing smoother, brighter skin underneath," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., once explained.

Glycolic acid, a popular AHA, is one of King's top choices for this purpose. "Studies have shown, for example, that six months of topical glycolic acid stimulated a 27% increase in epidermal thickness1 ," she adds. So look for AHA body and face serums rather than opting for harsh scrubs.