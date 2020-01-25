When it comes to losing weight and getting in shape, people put a lot of thought into the goal they're working toward. But what happens when you finally reach that goal?

One 2018 analysis of 29 individual weight loss studies found over half of lost weight is regained within two years on average, and over 80% is regained within five. So, how exactly does one keep the weight off?

To find out, a new study by California Polytechnic State University surveyed nearly 5,000 WW (formerly Weight Watchers) members who had successfully kept off 50 pounds on average for over three years. The researchers looked at the WW members' reported weight management strategies and compared their lifestyles to a control group of over 500 obese people who hadn't lost or gained much weight in five years or more.

By looking at 54 different behaviors related to managing body weight, researchers were able to figure out which ones are the most important for maintaining a consistent, healthy weight. Here's what they found: