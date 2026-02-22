So you really need to find exfoliators to suit your skin type. Those with sensitive and dry skin will benefit from gentle options like mandelic or lactic acids (look for ones further buffered with soothing ingredients). Those with dull or mature skin may need something a bit stronger, like glycolic acid (which can even promote collagen production). And for those with oily and acne-prone skin, salicylic acid will not only fade post-inflammatory dark spots, but it will help stop breakouts from forming in the first place.