Freckles and dark spots—also called sunspots or age spots—are also signs of sun damage, as are wrinkles and crepey, fragile skin. And, sorry to say, sun damage can even look like a bronzed vacation glow: "Even if you do not burn but still have tanned skin from the sun, you are exposing your skin to too much sun and not applying enough sunscreen," says Marmur. "Tanning might feel great, but it is a sign of injury on a DNA level where mutations can occur. Tanning dissolves your collagen, leading to pebbled skin texture and mottled complexion."