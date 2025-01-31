Skip to Content
Beauty

Dealing With Blackheads? Don't Make These 3 Mistakes, Says A Derm

Hannah Frye
January 31, 2025
Young woman applying facial cleanser in the bathroom mirror
Every beauty professional has their nonnegotiable steps. In our series Like a Pro, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry insiders on the fail-safe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3.

If you've ever sat in front of a magnified mirror analyzing clogged pores, you're not alone. The urge to squeeze gunk out of your skin or even take an extracting tool to your face is natural, but still, it's a temptation that your skin is begging you to resist. 

That intense squeezing is one common skin mistake plenty of people make from time to time, especially when it comes to blackheads in the T-zone.

However, there are more mistakes to be wary of when it comes to treating these clogged pores—a few common ones to follow from board-certified dermatologist Ramya Garlapati, M.D.:

1.

Skipping salicylic acid

"One thing that is commonly overlooked is not routinely cleansing your face with a salicylic acid face wash," Garlapati says. While you don't necessarily have to use this type of cleanser every time you wash your face, working it into your routine every night or every other night will certainly help.

"Salicylic acid works by unclogging pores, which can help reduce blackheads," she adds. However, if you'd rather use a salicylic acid serum, there are plenty of those on the market as well; just look for 2% salicylic acid to ensure you're getting an adequate dose of exfoliating power. 

2.

Not taking hair care into account

"Another common thing people overlook is the negative effects hair products, like hair spray and gel, can have on the skin," Garlapati explains. It's not your fault if you've never considered your hair products a source of blackheads, as the connection isn't necessarily intuitive. 

"Products like these are meant for the hair, but if they end up on the skin on your face, they can lead to blackheads on your forehead and the areas surrounding your hairline," she says. 

To mitigate this crossover, try to block your face when misting your strands with styling products. You may even consider walking into a different room to use your hair spray to avoid the residue left in the air sticking to your skin.

3.

Overlooking the power of retinol

Lastly, Garlapati touts retinoids as a powerful tool in clearing blackheads and a step that shouldn't be taken lightly if you continuously struggle with this kind of breakout. 

"A lot of people think they are only meant for anti-aging or spot treatment, but in reality, having a routine that includes using a retinoid every night can help prevent and treat blackheads," she says. 

Some people may be able to tolerate retinol on a nightly schedule (especially those with very oily or acne-prone skin); however, others may find them irritating when used too often. Instead, sensitive skin types may opt for skin cycling or using retinoids every three to four nights. 

The takeaway

Apart from resisting the urge to squeeze your pores, remember to keep a salicylic acid cleanser or serum in your skin care lineup, don't skip out on retinol if you can help it, and do your best to keep your hair products on your strands, not your skin.

Want more tips on relieving blackheads? Check out this story for a deeper dive

