3 Foods You Should Be Eating (But Probably Haven't Thought Of)

With books and conference sessions on topics such as the brain-gut connection, food quality, and the benefits of eating a plant-based diet, Desiree Nielsen, R.D., is a key figure when it comes to functional approaches to nutrition. While she treats people with chronic digestive and inflammatory diseases, Nielsen makes sure to include a practical, lighthearted approach with her clients. She recognizes that although functional nutrition is crucial for health, it doesn't have to be a chore.

"I want people to have fun," she says on this week's episode of the mindbodygreen podcast—a unique (and very much appreciated) statement for such a renowned dietitian.

On this week's episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, I sat down with Nielsen to discuss everything from inflammation and gut health, to how to make the most of a plant-based diet, to how our anxiety levels can shed light on digestive issues.

When Nielsen explained her personal food philosophy, there were some pretty unconventional ingredients she tends to include in her grocery lists. Check out the three foods she recommends we should have on our plates for optimal nutrients. You might be surprised by her favorite picks!