​​"Naked Nails" Are Poised To Dominate Summer Manis — 3 Tips To Master The Trend 

Naked nails are, essentially, bare nails—either truly stripped clean or with just a gloss of sheer polish for a touch more oomph.

And while I’d argue a bare, healthy nail is always on-trend, it makes sense why the simple aesthetic has skyrocketed in popularity as of late. Summer, after all, begets minimal beauty looks. When it feels sweltering outside, the last thing you want to do is pile on makeup or heavy skin care formulas—and the same goes for mani maintenance.

"We're seeing a lot of 'barely there' nail looks right now because they're low maintenance and never go out of style," Nadine Abramcyk, co-founder of clean salon tenoverten, tells mbg about summer nail trends. Think of a sheer, "bare nails but better" shade that allows you to show off your strong nails while filling in any noticeable ridges or divots. The "no-makeup makeup" of nail care, if you will.